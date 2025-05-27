See All AI Raises $33 Million to Bring Revolutionary AI-Based Sliceable Intraoperative 3D Visualization and Advanced Navigation to Global Healthcare

Groundbreaking platform generates high-resolution 3D models with 1mm cross-sectional slices from as few as two intraoperative fluoroscopic X-ray images, eliminates the need for pre-operative scans, and delivers precise intraoperative device tracking using visible light. Recently completed a second milestone product demonstration for the surgical and investor communities, with notices of allowable subject matter in three foundational U.S. patents.

NASHUA, N.H., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- See All AI (the “Company”), a pioneering company leveraging artificial intelligence, deep learning, and machine vision for intraoperative 3D surgical imaging and navigation, announced today that it has closed a $33 million funding round to accelerate the development and future commercialization of its novel AI-based platform. The platform transforms standard 2D C-arm fluoroscopic X-rays into navigable 3D volumes with 1mm cross-sectional slices, eliminating the need for pre-operative CTs, MRIs, other scans, or additional intraoperative imaging systems.

In its second successful product demonstration, See All AI proved its ability to generate high-resolution 3D volumetric images viewable in 1mm slices across multiple planes from just two fluoroscopic scans of cadaveric subjects. These models, sliceable in 1mm increments, enable real-time surgical planning and visualization with fidelity comparable to CT, but without the associated radiation burden, significant costs, or capital footprint.

The platform is designed for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) workflows and requires no direct line-of-sight between the company’s proprietary visible light camera and the patient’s anatomy. This provides surgeons with 3D visualization of the patient’s internal anatomy without the need to create an open exposure. The system has been designed to be fully compatible with standard surgical draping, shielding, and positioning and integrates into existing operating room environments without disrupting surgeon techniques or workflow.

“Unlike other technologies that rely on expensive hardware or closed ecosystems, we’ve taken an open, revolutionary, software-based approach to imaging,” said Eric Major, Chief Executive Officer, See All AI. “Our AI-based platform is designed to work with existing fluoroscopy units, transforming them into an integral component of a novel and powerful 3D imaging and navigation solution. Paired with our high-performance, ultra-efficient camera with onboard AI computing, we deliver precision imaging and instrument navigation at a fraction of the time and cost. There are no service contracts and no capital cost barriers, just world-class imaging and navigation that’s affordable, scalable, and accessible to all. With over 150,000 fluoroscopy units already deployed around the world, our system is designed to work directly with these units or users can choose to connect to our powerful cloud-based digital ecosystem. This is truly next-generation technology.”

According to independent data, radiation exposure from a single spinal CT scan is more than 3,100 percent higher than that from a standard fluoroscopy image. By replacing intraoperative CT with AI-driven 3D imaging from fluoroscopy, See All AI’s platform may significantly reduce radiation exposure while also shortening procedure time and lowering overall cost.

In addition to its 3D imaging innovation, See All AI has developed the “Track All” visible light spectrum camera, a proprietary machine vision system that is designed to deliver sub-millimeter tracking accuracy for surgical instruments. The system requires no markers, emitters, or direct line-of-sight to anatomy, simplifying setup and improving intraoperative flexibility.

“This isn’t just innovation for innovation’s sake, it’s solving real problems,” said Dr. Todd Albert, See All AI’s Chief Medical Officer and Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, New York. “We’re delivering 3D image-guided navigation that reduces complexity, radiation, operating room time, and cost, all without changing the instruments and techniques surgeons already use.”

“My previous companies, Breakaway Imaging and Mobius, pioneered intraoperative 3D imaging by inventing the O-arm and Airo solutions, which relied on costly hardware and high radiation,” said Gene Gregerson, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of See All AI. “See All is poised to change global access to high-quality imaging and navigation. With this funding secured, the platform’s design concept validated, and having received notices of allowable subject matter in our first three foundational U.S. patents, See All AI is positioned to lead a new category in surgical imaging.”

The Company’s technologies are not yet FDA-cleared and are not currently available for clinical use. All performance data referenced are from preclinical testing based on the current design concept. Regulatory submission for FDA clearance is planned in 2025.

See All AI is a next-generation medical technology company transforming intraoperative 3D imaging and navigation through artificial intelligence, deep learning, and machine vision. Its platform creates detailed 3D models from as few as two intraoperative fluoroscopic images and enables real-time tracking without line-of-sight requirements, expensive hardware, or workflow disruption. Headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, See All AI is committed to making intelligent surgical technology universally accessible.

