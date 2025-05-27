MoversTech Launches Crew Access iOS App for Mobile Job Oversight

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoversTech Launches Crew Access iOS App for Mobile Job OversightMoversTech, the all-in-one CRM designed for moving companies, has launched its new iOS app. Now, moving crews can leave the paper behind and manage every aspect of their day right from their iPhone or iPad - viewing assigned jobs, tracking time, editing inventory on the fly, communicating with dispatch, signing documents, and even billing customers, all in a few taps.“Our goal has always been to simplify operations for moving companies of every size,” said Viktor, head of product development at MoversTech. “With Crew Access on iOS, we’re putting essential job-management tools directly into the hands of movers - no office check-ins required.”Key Features of the MoversTech Crew Access App - Assigned Jobs AnywhereCrews see their next jobs, addresses, weights, and rates in one intuitive schedule view.- Time & Inventory TrackingLog hours and adjust inventory counts in real time, cutting out post-shift paperwork.- Seamless Office CommunicationSend updates or questions directly to dispatch via in-app messaging - no more missed calls.- On-Device eSign & BillingCapture digital signatures on Bills of Lading, generate invoices, and bill clients instantly.Backed by 10 + years in the moving industry, 6 + years of development, and a proven track record with over 100 companies, MoversTech now makes your field teams faster, smarter, and completely paperless with the new Crew Access App.MoversTech CRM customers can download the Crew Access App from the App Store immediately. New users can book a free demo of the full MoversTech platform - including Crew Access - at moverstech.com About MoversTech CRMMoversTech is the #1 moving company software for more business and less work, providing an all-in-one CRM that captures leads, streamlines dispatch, automates finances, resolves claims, creates and eSigns documents, and delivers real-time reports. Built by movers, for movers, MoversTech CRM offers flexible, customizable solutions with hands-on onboarding and 24/7 support.

