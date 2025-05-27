Global Edge AI In Financial Services Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Financial Services Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exponential growth trend of the edge artificial intelligence AI in financial services market size shouldn't surprise anyone who follows the industry closely. The market value is expected to grow from $12.97 billion in 2024 to $17.03 billion in 2025, at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.3%. What's driving this rapid expansion? The demand for real-time fraud detection, wider adoption of AI-driven risk management, an uptick in regulatory compliance requirements, accelerated transactions through edge computing, and increasing reliance on AI-powered chatbots.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Edge AI In Financial Services Market Going Forward?

But the growth doesn't stop there. The edge AI in financial services market is further projected to expand to a staggering $50.02 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 30.9%. Future trends to watch out for include advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, the progress of edge-based fraud detection, development of real-time credit scoring models, process automation in financial advisory services, and the expansion of decentralized AI for banking.

What’s Driving The Edge AI In Financial Services Market Growth?

Looking ahead, cybersecurity threats are set to fuel market growth. Cybersecurity threats constitute any potential malicious attacks designed to access, damage, disrupt, or steal data or IT systems. The surge in cybersecurity threats can largely be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud computing and remote work, which creates more opportunities for malicious actors to exploit. Edge AI enhances cybersecurity efforts by allowing real-time threat detection and response at the data source. This advance reduces latency and diminishes exposure to potential breaches. Case in point: according to QBE Insurance Group Limited, an Australia-based general insurance and reinsurance company, the average cost of a data breach in the financial sector increased to $6.08 million in 2024, up from $5.90 million in 2023. As a result, the surge in cybersecurity threats plays a significant role in driving the growth of the edge AI in financial services market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Edge AI In Financial Services Market?

The key industry players, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services AWS, Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Ernst & Young Global Limited EY, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE, Fujitsu Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, NatWest Group plc, Nomura Research Institute Ltd., ThetaRay Ltd., and Iceotope Technologies Limited are fueling the growth of the edge AI in financial services market.

How Is The Edge AI In Financial Services Market Segmented?

The edge AI in financial services market is also witnessing innovative solutions, such as large language models LLMs, aimed at enhancing real-time decision-making, refining customer service, and simplifying financial operations.

In terms of edge AI in financial services market segmentation, the report categorizes the edge AI market as follows:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

By Technology: Application Programming Interface API, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies

By Application: Anti-Money Laundering AML And Fraud Detection, Digital Currencies And Crypto markets, Personalized Financial Advice And Financial Product Offerings, Confidential Computing And Federated Learning, Credit Risk Assessment, Qualification, And Know Your Customer KYC Processes, Liquidity And Risk Management, Capital markets Trading, High-Frequency Trading HFT, Other Applications

By End-user: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Insurance Companies, Investment Firms, Hedge Funds, FinTech Companies

Subsegments:

By Solution: Artificial Intelligence-Based Risk Management Solutions, Fraud Detection And Prevention Solutions Using Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience Enhancement Solutions Through Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence-Based Predictive Analytics Solutions, Artificial Intelligence-Based Decision Support Systems

By Service: Consulting Services, Deployment And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The Edge AI In Financial Services Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest regional market for edge AI in financial services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

