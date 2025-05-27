ADIFF Chicago Spotlights Powerful Films Directed by Women in 2025 Festival

ADIFF Chicago 2025: June 13 - 15 San Juan Hill: Manhattan’s Lost Neighborhood

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ) is proud to highlight the significant contributions of women filmmakers in its 22nd annual Chicago edition , taking place at FACETS Film Forum from June 13 to 15, 2025.This year's festival showcases compelling narratives and perspectives shaped by women directors, including:• Mother Suriname (Dir. Tessa Leuwsha, Suriname/Netherlands, 2023): A deep and evocative portrayal of Suriname's history seen through the eyes of the director’s grandmother.• Brides (Dir. Nadia Fall, UK, 2025 – Sundance 2025 Official Selection): A poignant coming-of-age story exploring identity and belonging in contemporary UK.• Village Keeper (Dir. Karen Chapman, Canada/Jamaica, 2024 – TIFF 2024 Official Selection): A powerful exploration of grief and resilience within Toronto's Caribbean community.• Breaking Boundaries (Dir. Dina Burlis, USA, 2024): The story of Nastasya Generalova, the only Black rhythmic gymnast on Team USA, navigating identity and ambition.• Legacy: The De-Colonized History of South Africa (Dir. Tara Moore, South Africa, 2024): An examination of the lingering effects of apartheid, told through a unique personal lens. This film notably won the Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color award at ADIFF NY 2024.ADIFF Chicago is committed to amplifying diverse voices and sharing powerful stories from around the world. The inclusion of these films directed by women underscores the festival's dedication to celebrating the multifaceted contributions of filmmakers of color.For tickets and more information, please visit https://chicago.eventive.org/schedule and www.nyadiff.org www.facets.org or call 212-864-1760 or 773-281-4114.

