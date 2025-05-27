big xyt Wins WatersTechnology Asia Award 2025 for Best Analytics Solution

London, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- big xyt, a leading independent provider of high-quality trade data and analytics, is proud to announce that it has been named winner for Best Analytics Solution at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2025.

This recognition honours big xyt’s portfolio analytics solution, which empowers investment firms with fast, intelligent insight into large and complex trading activity. Designed to support a range of portfolio trading scenarios - including rebalancing, index reconstitution, investor flows and strategic asset transitions such as transition management - big xyt’s platform delivers sophisticated pre- and post-trade analytics to help market participants navigate risk and optimise execution with confidence.

big xyt’s solution is purpose-built to address the growing complexity of modern portfolio trading. Leveraging the platform's machine learning capabilities, it enables users to simulate and evaluate execution strategies, offering transparency into market impact, volatility exposure and trading efficiency across global equity markets. Integrated post-trade analytics provide deeper insights into execution quality, supporting more informed decision-making and continuous enhancement of trading strategies.

“We are honoured to be recognised by WatersTechnology for our portfolio analytics solution,” said Robin Mess, CEO of big xyt. “This award reflects the innovation behind our ability to deliver fast, data-driven insights that support complex portfolio trading decisions. By working closely with our clients, we’ve developed a powerful, independent analytics platform that meets the evolving needs of both the buy-side and sell-side, helping them navigate today’s dynamic market environment with greater clarity and control.”

big xyt’s portfolio analytics tools are increasingly being adopted by leading financial institutions worldwide. The firm’s ongoing traction across the APAC region highlights the growing demand for advanced, independent analytics solutions that support complex portfolio trading needs that align with both regional and global market requirements.

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards celebrate excellence in financial technology innovation and performance across the Asia-Pacific region. big xyt’s win highlights its dedication to delivering high-performance analytics tools that enhance transparency, support strategic decision-making and drive better trading outcomes.

<ENDS>

About big xyt

big xyt is a leading provider of independent trading analytics for the global financial markets. With advanced Level 3 capabilities and real-time insights at nanosecond precision, big xyt delivers consistent, high-quality data across venues and asset classes. Our technology is built on a cloud-native platform allowing processing of billions of records daily. Trusted by exchanges, banks and buy-side firms worldwide, our technology supports pre- and post-trade analysis and regulatory compliance including MiFID II.

https://big-xyt.com

Attachment

melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

Robin Mess CEO, big xyt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.