Cruz Automotive Ranked One of Holland’s Most Trusted Auto Repair Shops in 2025

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruz Automotive, a locally owned and operated auto repair shop in Holland, Michigan, has been named one of the area’s most trusted automotive service providers for 2025. Known for delivering honest work, fair pricing, and top-quality service, the team at Cruz Automotive has built a strong reputation across West Michigan.Located at 13525 New Holland St, Holland, MI 49424, Cruz Automotive is led by owner Moses J. Cruz, who founded the business with a mission to offer professional repairs with a personal touch. From the beginning, Cruz aimed to create a shop where customers feel heard, respected, and never pressured into unnecessary services.“We treat every customer like family,” said Cruz. “That means being upfront, doing great work, and always putting their best interest first.”Reliable Repairs and Skilled TechniciansCruz Automotive offers a wide range of automotive services, from routine maintenance to advanced diagnostics. Their certified technicians have over 70 years of combined experience and stay up to date on the latest vehicle technologies.Services include:● Brake repair and replacement● Engine diagnostics and tune-ups● Transmission repair and maintenance● Oil changes and fluid services● Suspension and steering system repairs● Electrical diagnostics● Factory-scheduled maintenanceThe shop works on all makes and models, including domestic, imported, and hybrid vehicles. Their investment in modern diagnostic tools ensures that every job is done efficiently and accurately.Outstanding Customer FeedbackCruz Automotive continues to earn excellent reviews from satisfied customers. The shop maintains a 5.0-star rating on SureCritic, with clients consistently praising their honest advice, quality workmanship, and fast turnaround times.“I trust Cruz Automotive completely,” said one reviewer. “They explain things clearly and never try to upsell. I won’t take my car anywhere else.”The business also holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, which reflects their strong commitment to customer service and ethical business practices.Committed to the Holland CommunityCruz Automotive has become a trusted part of the Holland community. As a family-owned shop, they understand the importance of relationships and long-term service. Many customers have been with them for years and rely on their honesty and consistency.“We’re proud to be part of this community,” said Cruz. “When people bring their cars to us, they know they’re getting reliable service they can count on.”Contact Cruz AutomotiveIf you're looking for dependable, trustworthy auto repair in Holland, MI, Cruz Automotive is ready to help. You can reach them at:Phone: (616) 298-7040Email: info@cruzautomotiveholland.comWebsite: www.cruzautomotiveholland.com About Cruz AutomotiveFounded in 1995, Cruz Automotive provides expert auto repair and maintenance in Holland, Michigan. With a focus on customer care, quality service, and transparency, Cruz Automotive is proud to be a leading choice for local drivers in 2025 and beyond.

