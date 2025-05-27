NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Consumer Attorney Law Firm

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14, 2025, a press release was issued titled ‘Consumer Attorney Law Firm Highlights Ongoing Allegations Against Huntington Beach Ford Over Management and Workplace Misconduct’ by Consumer Attorney Law Firm. The release was issued in error. Please disregard it.

