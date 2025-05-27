Press release

VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Meudon (France), May 27, 2025 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces its intention to repurchase shares. Vallourec intends to execute a buyback in the amount of approximately 1.2 million shares which will be carried out by June 20th. The repurchased shares will be allocated to the service of employees’ long term incentive plans.

This buyback reflects the desire of Vallourec to manage future equity dilution and will be carried out in accordance with the buyback program approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 (ninth resolution), which is described in section 5.2.4.2 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr



