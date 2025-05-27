India Safari Tourism Market to Grow Strongly by 2035, Driven by Eco-Tourism Trends and Rising Wildlife Travel Demand

India safari tourism market is set for strong growth fueled by rising eco-tourism demand, premium wildlife experiences, and a surge in domestic travel interest.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The India safari tourism market is poised for transformative growth, with projections indicating a significant increase in market value from USD 2.8 billion in 2025 to USD 5.3 billion by 2035, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the forecast period. This evolution underscores the increasing demand for immersive wildlife experiences and sustainable travel options among both domestic and international tourists.Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now!Growing Demand for Eco-Tourism Experiences and Wildlife Conservation Tours in IndiaIndia’s vast and diverse ecosystems, which range from the Bengal tiger sanctuaries of Madhya Pradesh to the elephant reserves in Kerala, are becoming magnets for tourists seeking authentic and environmentally responsible travel. The surge in eco-tourism and conservation-focused travel in India is bolstering the market for wildlife safaris and nature-based tourism. The rising consciousness around biodiversity preservation and interest in rare fauna is playing a pivotal role in reshaping travel priorities.Rise in Premium and Luxury Safari Experiences Across Indian National ParksThe emergence of luxury safari lodges and high-end wildlife resorts in India, particularly near national parks such as Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, and Kaziranga, is attracting affluent travelers seeking comfort alongside adventure. As a result, there's a growing segment of the market interested in bespoke safari travel packages that offer guided nature walks, curated wildlife photography tours, and culturally enriched experiences.The premiumization of safari tourism in India is further supported by government and private sector investments in eco-friendly infrastructure, better accessibility, and digital platforms that facilitate personalized itinerary planning.Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Outdoor Tourism Sector Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/outdoor-tourism Domestic Tourism Driving Safari Market Growth in IndiaWhile international visitors have traditionally been a core demographic, the post-pandemic travel landscape has seen a surge in domestic wildlife tourism in India. Urban Indian travelers, particularly millennials and Gen Z tourists, are increasingly exploring destinations such as Bandipur, Tadoba, and Sundarbans for long weekend getaways and educational nature experiences. This trend is significantly contributing to the sustained growth of the India safari tourism sector.Digital Innovation and AI Integration in Safari Booking PlatformsTechnology is revolutionizing the safari tourism experience. From AI-based wildlife sighting trackers to online booking platforms for jungle safaris in India, digital transformation is improving convenience, transparency, and visitor engagement. Mobile-first solutions and multilingual support are also broadening access to India’s top wildlife destinations, particularly for younger, tech-savvy travelers.Challenges Faced by the India Safari Tourism MarketDespite its promising growth trajectory, the India safari tourism industry faces several challenges that could impact its long-term sustainability and scalability:• Environmental Degradation and Habitat Loss: Deforestation, climate change, and expanding human settlements continue to threaten wildlife habitats. Encroachment into protected areas puts pressure on biodiversity and undermines the very ecosystems that safari tourism depends on.• Over-Tourism in Popular National Parks: Leading safari destinations like Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, and Bandhavgarh often face overcrowding, particularly during peak seasons. This not only affects the quality of the tourist experience but also disturbs wildlife and strains park infrastructure.• Lack of Infrastructure in Emerging Safari Destinations: While some national parks are well-equipped, many lesser-known reserves lack basic facilities such as good road access, accommodations, and trained guides. This uneven development limits the distribution of tourism benefits across regions.• Inconsistent Policy Implementation and Regulation: Ecotourism guidelines are often inconsistently applied across states and parks. In some cases, unregulated tourism activities have led to ecological damage and conflicts with local communities, undermining conservation goals.• Limited Community Involvement and Benefit Sharing: Although local communities play a vital role in conservation, many still do not receive fair economic benefits from safari tourism. 