Trauma-Informed Parenting Workshop with Bryan Post Set for San Jose on June 12

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 12, 2025, national trauma expert Bryan Post will lead a live, in-person From Fear to Love workshop in San Jose, California, as part of his 2025 World Tour. Known for transforming how adoptive families respond to challenging behaviors, Post’s trauma-informed parenting model emphasizes empathy over control. This trauma-informed parenting event San Jose, CA invites parents, educators, and professionals into a hands-on session designed to equip them with tools that address the emotional root of behavioral struggles—before they escalate.

The From Fear to Love workshop is built for one purpose: to reframe how caregivers understand trauma-related behaviors. In homes where traditional discipline methods fall short, Bryan Post offers a model grounded in safety, emotional regulation, and secure attachment. This isn’t about fixing children—it’s about transforming the caregiver-child relationship. Through this trauma-informed approach, attendees will learn to defuse conflict, identify hidden stress signals, and respond in ways that promote long-term healing.

Bryan Post is the founder of the Post Institute and one of the leading figures in trauma-informed parenting and adoptive family support. With over 20 years of experience—and a personal background as an adoptee—he delivers insights that are both clinically grounded and deeply personal. Post’s model has been implemented in homes, schools, and child welfare systems nationwide. The Bryan Post Fear to Love tour San Jose stop continues his commitment to making trauma-responsive parenting accessible and actionable in the communities that need it most.

The San Jose workshop will take place on June 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, in a live, in-person format led by Bryan Post. The session blends education, real-world examples, and live Q&A to equip caregivers with trauma-informed strategies that can be used immediately. Attendees will explore how early trauma affects a child’s nervous system and behavior, and learn to apply interventions that calm chaos without punishment. Whether you’re a parent, educator, or clinician, the workshop is structured to be both accessible and transformative.

As Bay Area families face increasing mental health strain and behavioral challenges post-pandemic, the need for trauma-responsive parenting tools has never been clearer. In high-pressure environments like San Jose, where caregiving stress and child dysregulation often intersect, this workshop offers practical support grounded in science and empathy. The adoptive parenting workshop San Jose California provides local caregivers with tools they can bring home the same day—tools that help prevent burnout and strengthen the bonds children rely on most.

The San Jose workshop is open to adoptive families, foster parents, educators, and professionals supporting children impacted by trauma. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on June 12, 2025, and includes live instruction, real-life case examples, and open discussion with Bryan Post. Participants can register via the Fear To Love website or through the Bondify app, which may offer discounted or free access for eligible users. Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited to maintain an interactive learning environment.

Parenting through trauma is never simple—but it can be supported. Bryan Post’s Fear to Love framework has helped thousands of families replace fear-driven responses with connection and calm. This trauma-informed parenting event in San Jose, CA is a chance to learn from one of the most trusted voices in the field—and to walk away with tools that work, starting at home.

