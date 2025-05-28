From Fear to Love Tour Brings Trauma-Informed Parenting Workshop to Fresno, CA on June 11
FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 11, 2025, nationally recognized parenting expert Bryan Post will bring his From Fear to Love World Tour to Fresno, California, for a live, in-person trauma-informed parenting workshop. This event offers adoptive parents, educators, and mental health professionals a rare opportunity to engage with Post’s connection-based strategies for healing behavior rooted in early trauma. The trauma-informed parenting Fresno, CA workshop is part of a national movement to shift caregiving from control to compassion—and Fresno families will be at the center of it.
The From Fear to Love workshop is designed to help caregivers understand the impact of trauma on a child’s behavior—and respond with empathy instead of fear-based discipline. Rather than relying on traditional compliance-driven methods, Bryan Post’s approach emphasizes emotional safety, regulation, and secure attachment. Attendees will gain actionable tools to de-escalate behavioral challenges, reduce household conflict, and strengthen trust between parent and child.
Bryan Post is one of the nation’s leading voices in trauma-informed parenting and adoptive family support. As the founder of the Post Institute and an adoptee himself, he brings both lived experience and clinical expertise to his work. For more than two decades, Post has taught thousands of families how to shift from reactive to responsive caregiving. His Bryan Post parenting event in Fresno, CA marks the latest stop on a national effort to equip parents with strategies grounded in attachment theory and neuroscience.
The Fresno session will take place on June 11, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, in a live, in-person format led by Bryan Post himself. The workshop will introduce core trauma-informed principles, real-life parenting scenarios, and evidence-based tools for navigating emotional dysregulation and behavioral pushback. The event is designed to be immediately practical—equipping attendees with frameworks they can apply the same day in their homes, classrooms, or clinical settings.
Fresno families face mounting pressures—from post-pandemic school strain to a growing need for mental health support among children. This event offers a timely opportunity for the Central Valley community to access high-quality trauma-informed training without needing to travel. As local professionals and parents search for tools to prevent burnout and build resilience, this adoptive family support Fresno, CA workshop provides guidance rooted in both compassion and neuroscience.
The From Fear to Love workshop in Fresno is open to adoptive parents, foster caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and anyone working closely with trauma-affected children. The event will run from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on June 11, 2025, and will include live teaching, open Q&A, and real-time application of Post’s trauma-informed parenting model. Registration is available at the Fear To Love website or through the Bondify app, where users may receive discounted or free access. Because seating is limited to preserve an intimate, small-group format, early sign-up is strongly encouraged.
As more families and professionals confront the emotional aftermath of early trauma, Bryan Post’s work offers something many feel they’ve been missing: a roadmap. The Fear to Love approach isn’t about perfection—it’s about connection, safety, and learning to respond rather than react. For Fresno families seeking meaningful, lasting tools that meet children where they are, this tour stop is more than an event. It’s an opportunity to shift how we heal—together.
