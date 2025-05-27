Innovative Program Promotes Digital Wellness in Families

NEW HAVEN, VT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoebe Vaughan, CEO and founder of CoachPhoebe.com, has announced a new 8-week program for parents seeking to manage their children’s screentime. Known for her work as an executive coach and former Google sales leader, Vaughan has expanded her coaching offerings to support parents navigating the challenges of device use in today’s digital world.

Vaughan’s coaching career began after nearly a decade at Google, where she led sales and support teams. Her experience nurturing healthy, thriving teams sparked a passion for helping others develop essential leadership qualities such as empathy, self-awareness, and adaptability. According to Vaughan, “Emotional intelligence, or lack thereof, is the biggest contributor to careers that derail,” and she believes this can be learned by anyone willing to evolve.

While Vaughan has worked with parents throughout her executive coaching career, her new program, “Less Screens, More Life,” was inspired by her own experiences as a parent. Vaughan and her husband decided a year ago to stop allowing their two sons, then 8 and 10, to use video games and endlessly scroll on devices. Since then, they’ve focused on family activities such as cooking together and spending more time outside. Vaughan describes the result as “life changing,” fostering creativity in her children and restoring the family’s connection.

“The lessons I’ve learned coaching leaders have been remarkably useful in working with parents,” Vaughan said. “Whether it’s helping a parent connect with their child or guiding an SVP to make time for strategic thought leadership, I support clients in taking action that aligns with their values.”

For more information about Phoebe Vaughan’s coaching programs, visit CoachPhoebe.com or email support@coachphoebe.com.

Watch the Full Interview:

For further insights into Phoebe Vaughan’s approach to leadership development and digital wellness, watch the full interview on Xraised’s Video on Leadership and Balance.

About Xraised

Xraised is a platform dedicated to exploring industry evolution through interviews with innovators and leaders shaping the future. Through thought-provoking discussions and in-depth profiles, Xraised offers a glimpse into the minds of those driving change across sectors.



