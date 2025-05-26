Ausable Funds Celebrates Memorial Day

Veteran-owned mutual fund firm honors the service and sacrifice of American Warriors

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, honors and supports the service and the ultimate sacrifice of America’s Warriors during this Memorial Day Holiday.“Citizens of the United States of America are blessed with freedoms and rights under the greatest system of governance, a representative democracy, thanks to the service provided by members of its armed forces. We honor the service and the sacrifice of military personnel who perished in performing their duties for the nation in peacetime and in combat,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“ SOCOM ”), and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.“America is blessed with magnificent people from all of the states across the nation that signed up, suited up, took up arms, deployed, and sacrificed their lives to support and defend the United States. They are a special breed. We applaud their service, and we pray for their souls,” he added.God bless all of those that made the ultimate sacrifice in uniform. May they rest in peace.About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a Female and Hispanic, and service-disabled combat veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers – military veterans.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.