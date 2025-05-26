Faith-Based Marriage Retreat Program Expands with Upcoming Event in Colorado Springs, CO

Roy & Sue Milam

TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Across the United States, marriages face growing challenges—from communication breakdowns and emotional disconnection to betrayals, major life transitions, and crisis-level strain. For thousands of couples seeking to rediscover hope and healing in their relationship, Cornerstone Marriage & Family Ministries has provided a lifeline of faith-based guidance and transformative support.Founded in 1994 by Roy and Sue Milam, Cornerstone Marriage & Family Ministries is a nonprofit Christian ministry with a focused mission: to help restore, rebuild, and renew marriages through the timeless truths of Scripture and the latest research in marital relationships. At the heart of this mission is their nationally acclaimed program, “A New Beginning”—an intensive Christian marriage retreat that blends spiritual renewal with practical strategies to rebuild relationships, often in crisis.Over 3,600 couples from 43 states and Canada have participated in the “A New Beginning” program, many arriving separated, filing for divorce, or on the brink of giving up. According to the ministry’s own reporting, the retreat has a remarkable 87.3% success rate in helping couples recommit and find lasting restoration.A Retreat Unlike Any Other: “A New Beginning” WeekendUnlike traditional therapy or group seminars, the “A New Beginning” weekend marriage retreat is a private, structured, and immersive experience. There is no sharing with other couples. All discussions remain confidential between spouses and, when needed, a counselor or coach. The retreat format is deeply experiential: couples don’t just learn relationship principles — they practice them together in real-time, with step-by-step guidance and a Christ-centered approach.Before attending, couples complete a Marriage Inventory Questionnaire, which gives the retreat team insights into each couple’s unique situation. This allows the facilitators to guide participants more effectively through the weekend’s teachings and exercises. Core elements of the retreat include:• Rebuilding trust and connection• Learning to resolve long-standing conflicts• Identifying patterns of blame, avoidance, or defensiveness• Developing new communication strategies• Practicing emotional safety and spiritual unity• Reframing the relationship through Scripture and prayerCouples leave the weekend with a structured workbook, clear action steps, and an emotionally renewed foundation.Rooted in Faith and ScriptureCornerstone’s approach is unapologetically Christian. Every major point of teaching is grounded in Scripture, with real-life application of Biblical truths to marriage dynamics. The Milams and their leadership team emphasize that marriage is a sacred covenant, not just a contract — and the retreat is designed to help couples realign their relationships with God’s original design.“Our purpose is not to preach, but to walk with couples through their pain, helping them encounter healing through Jesus Christ,” says Sue Milam, co-founder of Cornerstone. “We welcome couples from all backgrounds, and all are met with compassion, not judgment.”Workbooks used in the retreat are filled with Scripture verses under each teaching, and many sessions are led by ordained ministers and experienced Christian counselors. Couples are encouraged to grow closer to each other and to God, gaining not only relational healing but spiritual revival.Diverse Stories, Shared HopeCornerstone’s retreats have touched the lives of couples from nearly every walk of life—young and old, newlyweds and couples married for decades, those recovering from infidelity, and even couples who had previously divorced."We came here completely broken. We had stopped talking. The retreat gave us tools, language, and love we had lost. We left with tears of healing and a new beginning."— Brandon & Melissa, Ohio"This isn’t counseling—it’s transformation. We came with divorce papers in hand and left hand-in-hand, praying together for the first time in years."— Jon & Rachel, Florida"We didn’t know what to expect, but the honesty, the prayer, and the care changed everything. We learned to listen and love again."— Victor & Celia, CaliforniaThese testimonials underscore what Cornerstone’s founders have seen for over two decades: marriages, even those in the deepest crisis, can be restored.Not Just a Weekend — A LifelineCornerstone offers more than a single weekend experience. Following each retreat, couples have access to a 4-week follow-up program delivered through video lessons and worksheets. This program reinforces key principles and helps couples continue implementing the skills they’ve learned. In addition, Zoom counseling is available for those seeking additional support, offering flexibility and continued guidance from the comfort of home.For couples experiencing financial hardship, financial assistance is available through a simple application process. “We never want finances to be the reason a couple doesn’t receive the help they need,” Roy Milam explains. “Through donor support and prayer, we do our best to say ‘yes’ to everyone who reaches out.”Who Is This For?While many couples attending are in crisis, others come simply to refresh their marriage, improve communication, or deepen their spiritual connection. The retreat is suitable for:• Couples on the brink of separation or divorce• Those recovering from betrayal or infidelity• Couples facing emotional disconnection or unresolved conflict• Engaged or newlywed couples seeking a strong foundation• Long-married couples needing renewal after major life changesNote: The retreat is not designed for couples in active addiction or situations of abuse, and couples facing those challenges are encouraged to seek specialized care first.About Cornerstone Marriage & Family MinistriesCornerstone Marriage & Family Ministries is a Christian, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1994 by Roy and Sue Milam. With a vision to see marriages healed and strengthened, Cornerstone provides intensive retreats, counseling, and online follow-up programs that combine Scriptural teaching with evidence-based relationship tools.The organization has held retreats in Houston, Dallas, Colorado Springs, Tampa, and Columbus, and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas. Couples have traveled from across the U.S. and Canada to attend its programs. Cornerstone operates with a board of directors, experienced pastoral counselors, and a growing network of partner couples who share the Milams’ passion for restoration.Roy Milam is an ordained minister and Marriage & Family Pastoral Counselor with a Master’s degree in Counseling. He is the author of “The Truth About Divorce.” Sue Milam holds a degree in Organizational Communications and is trained in Counseling and Transformation Prayer Ministry. Together, they’ve led over 100 weekends and taught thousands of couples how to rediscover their love and rebuild their lives.Upcoming Christian Marriage Retreats Across the U.S.In its ongoing mission to reach couples nationwide, Cornerstone Marriage & Family Ministries hosts its signature Christian marriage retreat events in multiple cities throughout the year. Each location provides a peaceful setting for couples to disconnect from daily stress and focus on renewing their relationship.Upcoming retreats include:• Colorado Springs, COJune 13–15, 2025Hyatt Place Colorado Springs503 W. Garden of the Gods Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907• Houston, TXJuly 11–13, 2025Hyatt Regency Conroe1001 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe, TX 77304• Tampa, FLAugust 8–10, 2025Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay2900 Bayport Dr, Tampa, FL 33607More dates and details are available on Cornerstone Marriage & Family Ministries' website at https://marriageministry.org/

