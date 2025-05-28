A Splash of Summer: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Adds a Refreshing Twist to Its ‘Seven Seasons’ Experience

The Sea of Clouds Splash at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo (July to mid-September) The Tokyo Sea of Clouds at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo (best time to view fall colors: November–December) Wind chimes in Chinzanso Garden during the summer season (July to September) A verdant Chinzanso Garden The Prime Superior room at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

The Sea of Clouds Splash invites guests to reenergize and connect with nature in the hotel’s historic garden.

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo , a luxury hotel known for its historic garden, has unveiled its key summer attraction: the Sea of Clouds Splash. The feature sends bursts of fine mist into the air near the garden’s Gojo Waterfall, offering a playful and refreshing way to cool down in Tokyo’s summer heat.The Sea of Clouds Splash will take place during the hotel’s Cool Summer season (July to August), a part of an annual series of events called the ‘ Seven Seasons ,’ inspired by Japan’s traditional calendar.Located in central Tokyo, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is celebrated for its hospitality and cultural heritage. Its 700-year-old garden features ancient trees, the historic Three-Story Pagoda, and the Tokyo Sea of Clouds – now including the summertime exclusive Sea of Clouds Splash. As international tourism to Japan hits record levels, with over 10 million arrivals in the first quarter of 2025 alone according to the Japan National Tourism Organization, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers travelers an opportunity to engage in authentic, nature-rich traditions in a tranquil setting.Along with the Cool Summer season, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo’s ‘Seven Seasons’ include:● Camellia Season (Jan-Feb): Over 2,300 camellia trees bloom across Camellia Mountain. Guests can write New Year's wishes on camellia-shaped ema plaques.● Cherry Blossom Season (Feb-Apr): Around 100 sakura trees of various species blossom throughout the garden, with seasonal menus marking the arrival of spring.● Fresh Greenery (May): Azaleas, irises, and hydrangeas flourish in the garden. Visitors can also witness 100 koi streamers in the garden.● Firefly Season (May-June): One of Tokyo’s few firefly-viewing locations featuring 500 fireflies.● Cool Summer (July-Aug): A summer retreat featuring wind chimes and the cooling Sea of Clouds Splash.● Autumn (Sept-Nov): The garden’s large "Tokyo Moon” display celebrates the tsukimi (moon viewing) season.● Winter & Holiday (Nov-Dec): The Forest Aurora light display and festive décor bring warmth to the year’s end."Through our ‘Seven Seasons,’ we invite guests to experience not only the beauty of nature but also the spirit of Japanese culture," says Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. "We aim to offer meaningful experiences that connect people to Japan.”As tourism continues to rise, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers a space where travelers can slow down and connect with the rhythms of nature while discovering the traditions that have shaped Japan for centuries.About Hotel Chinzanso TokyoHotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city’s most iconic luxury hotels with over 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, eight restaurants, an executive lounge, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the ‘Tokyo Sea of Clouds,’ a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.For more information, please visit: https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.com/page/summer

