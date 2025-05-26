CompTIA shares its cybersecurity workforce expertise at #SS25HACK hackathon and ITWeb Security Summit

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students looking to test and grow their cybersecurity skills will get an assist from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology training and certification products, at the upcoming #SS25HACK hackathon in South Africa.

CompTIA is a sponsor of #SS25HACK, a vital catalyst for improving the cybersecurity skills, tools and capabilities of ICT students, young “techpreneurs” and cyber security aficionados. The hackathon runs concurrently with the ITWeb Security Summit, a top annual conference for the global cybersecurity community.

“The hackathon is the ideal proving ground for aspiring cybersecurity professionals to test their mettle in real-world scenarios, and to be mentored by experienced cyber leaders,” said Loraine Vorster, vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa, CompTIA. “The need for robust cybersecurity talent and tools has never been greater, and CompTIA is pleased to participate in this important event.”

During the 24-hour cybersecurity marathon, students from across South Africa will work in teams to craft solutions embodying proactive cybersecurity measures for the digital age.

“Students are tasked with using artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions that predict, detect and mitigate cyber threats in real-time, ensuring systems remain secure and adaptive to evolving risks,” said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, CompTIA. “It’s amazing to witness the energy and creativity that students bring to the Hackathon.”

Dr. Stanger is among the judges from the tech industry who will evaluate and score each team’s submission. The top three achievers in the 2025 ITWeb Security Hackathon will each be awarded a one-year free individual membership to the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA). This one-year membership will provide opportunities for students to continue their professional careers, develop skills and network with other ICT professionals.

To prepare participants for the Hackathon, an IDEATHON was held in April. A panel of industry leaders led training sessions for participants to acquire concepts and guidance in the development of their #SS25Hack projects. Dr. Stanger delivered keynote remarks.

Cybersecurity marathon events will take place in Kimbereley and Johannesburg. CompTIA is working with other organizations on the hackathons, including Geekulcha, an award-winning Geek movement that creates and enables platforms for innovation and creativity, and Snode Technologies, an award-winning cyber defence company. Educational institutions UNISA, Nelson Mandela University and Sol Plaatje University are also participating.

CompTIA plays a critical role in the global technology ecosystem. The largest vendor-neutral credentialing organization for technology workers, CompTIA has awarded over 3.6 million globally recognized certifications to tech professionals across the full range of employers and industries. With technology as a driving force across every industry sector and business function, CompTIA is also at the forefront of supporting tech-adjacent job roles with best-in-class learning solutions and industry-recognized certifications that open doors to employment and career opportunities.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Steven Ostrowski CompTIA sostrowski@comptia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.