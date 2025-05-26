Questerre reports on Quebec Court of Appeal ruling on Bill 21

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported on the recent ruling by the Court of Appeal of Quebec related to Bill 21, An Act ending exploration for petroleum and underground reservoirs and production of petroleum and brine (“Bill 21”). A copy of the ruling in French is available online: https://courdappelduquebec.ca/fileadmin/jugements/200-09-010731-245_Arret_2025-05-22.pdf.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “In its ruling, the Court of Appeal recognized the existence of a serious issue with respect to the constitutionality of Bill 21 and reinstated certain provisions of Bill 21. We will request leave to appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada. In the interim, we will ask the Court of Appeal to suspend this ruling until such time. This means that subject to our appeal, the Government of Quebec could move to enforce the specific provisions related to the abandonment and reclamation of existing wells."

He added, "This ruling by the Court of Appeal has no impact on the main trial on the merits of the case. We are following the legal process for this case and have a hearing this week on the Government representatives to be questioned prior to setting a trial date.”

The ruling by the Court of Appeal relates to the appeal by the Attorney General of Quebec of a judgement rendered in January 2024 by the Quebec Superior Court suspending key provisions of Bill 21. A copy of the original ruling is available online: https://www.questerre.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/2024-01-25-Decision-English.pdf. The appeal concerns the analysis of the criteria applicable to the suspension of a law. The Court of Appeal dismissed the joint motion by the Company and other license holders for the review and annulment of the judgement granting the appeal and allowed the appeal.

The Court of Appeal noted in its decision that the Justice did not err in law or exercise his discretion in an unjudicial or unreasonable manner in concluding there was a serious question to be decided. The Court of Appeal noted that the Justice erred in law on the balance of convenience test and did not presume that the suspension of Bill 21 would cause irreparable harm to the public interest. The ruling noted that in view of the importance of the public interest and the failure to demonstrate the benefits to the public of suspending key provisions of Bill 21 it allowed the appeal and overturned the Justice’s original decision.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on the balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) including the Company’s plans to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, its plans to ask the Court of Appeal to suspend the ruling and the impact of this ruling on the main case.

Forward-looking statements are based on several material factors, expectations, or assumptions of Questerre which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further, events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: the implementation of Bill 21 by the Government of Quebec and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Questerre's public disclosure documents. Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact: Questerre Energy Corporation Jason D’Silva, Chief Financial Officer (403) 777-1185 | (403) 777-1578 (FAX) |Email: info@questerre.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.