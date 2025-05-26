Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market to Reach USD 72,214.3 Million by 2035, Growing at 4.7% CAGR | FMI

Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market

Pressure-sensitive labels are in high demand in the USA, driven by e-commerce, RFID tech, and the shift to sustainable, smart labeling in key industries.

The Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market is rapidly evolving with growing demand across industries for versatile, easy-to-use adhesive solutions driving strong global growth.” — Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pressure sensitive tapes and labels market is poised for substantial growth, with its estimated value reaching USD 45,620.1 million by 2025 and further expanding to USD 72,214.3 million by 2035. This growth is expected to occur at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2035. With a revenue of USD 42,755.8 million in 2024, the industry is witnessing strong demand, particularly from sectors such as automotive, electronics, packaging, and healthcare.Pressure-sensitive tapes and labels are adhesive-backed materials that adhere to surfaces with light pressure, without requiring heat, water, or solvents. These products are widely used in packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and logistics. Pressure-sensitive tapes and labels are adhesive-backed materials that adhere to surfaces with light pressure, without requiring heat, water, or solvents. These products are widely used in packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and logistics. Tapes and labels come in various forms, including single-coated, double-coated, and specialty variants designed for specific applications. The ability to adhere to different substrates, such as plastics, glass, metals, and paper, makes them a preferred choice across industries.The versatility of pressure-sensitive tapes and labels makes them indispensable across various industries. In the automotive sector, these products are widely used for wire harnessing, interior bonding, and surface protection. The electronics industry benefits from pressure-sensitive solutions for component identification, insulation, and circuit board assembly. Key Takeaways from the Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market• India is projected to have the highest CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2035.• China follows closely with an expected CAGR of 5.7%.• The United States and Brazil are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% each.• Canada is forecasted to see a growth rate of 4.5%, while the United Kingdom lags slightly behind at 3.9%.• Germany is expected to have the lowest CAGR among the listed countries, at 3.1%.• Packaging is anticipated to dominate applications, accounting for 44.2% of the market by 2035.• Acrylic-based adhesives are projected to lead in adhesive types, capturing 41.3% of the market share by 2035.Major Growth Drivers of the Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market• Growing E-Commerce and Packaging Demand: The rise in online shopping has increased the demand for packaging materials, including pressure-sensitive tapes and labels, for efficient labeling, sealing, and shipping.• Advancements in Technology: Innovations in adhesive technology have led to stronger, more versatile pressure-sensitive tapes and labels, expanding their application in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, and food packaging • Rising Need for Brand Identity and Customization: Companies are increasingly using custom labels and branded tapes to differentiate their products and create a unique identity, fueling the demand in retail packaging.• Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions: As sustainability becomes a priority, there's a growing trend towards eco-friendly pressure-sensitive tapes and labels, made from recyclable materials or biodegradable adhesives.• Expanding Applications Across Industries: The versatility of pressure-sensitive tapes and labels has led to increased adoption in various sectors, including healthcare (medical devices), logistics (barcoding and tracking), automotive, and construction, further driving market growth.Competitive Landscape: Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels MarketKey participants in the sector are constantly innovating, launching new goods, and forming strategic alliances. They are strengthening their market position by increasing their geographic reach, making purchases, and announcing mergers and alliances. The principal providers are also exploring for new markets in emerging nations where the need for pressure-sensitive solutions is growing rapidly.Key Developments in the Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels Market• Scotch(by 3M) launched a new line of pressure-sensitive tapes using a bio-based adhesive that offers superior bonding strength while being environmentally friendly. This innovation aligns with the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.• Henkel partnered with a major packaging company to introduce a new line of eco-friendly pressure-sensitive labels for packaging. This collaboration aims to reduce the carbon footprint of packaging and make recycling more efficient.Key Players• 3M Company• Avery Dennison Corporation• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA• UPM-Kymmene Corporation• Sappi Limited• Intertape Polymer Group• Scotch (a division of 3M)• Tesa SE• Shurtape Technologies, LLC• Beiersdorf AG• Lintec CorporationSegmentation of the Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Labels MarketBy Backing Material:• Polypropylene• PVC• Paper• Cloth• OthersBy Adhesion:• Single Sided• Double Sided• Adhesive TransferBy Product:• Tapes• Labels• Linered• Barcode• Others• Linerless• Barcode• OthersBy End User:• Food and beverage• Healthcare• Logistics• Automotive and Transportation• General Manufacturing• OthersBy Regions:• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• The Middle East and Africa 