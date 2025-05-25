United States Citizen Arrested for Attempted Firebombing of U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, Israel

Earlier today, Joseph Neumayer, a dual U.S. and German citizen was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport by FBI special agents and a complaint was unsealed in the Eastern District of New York charging Neumayer with attempting to destroy, by means of fire or explosive, the Branch Office of the United States Embassy located in Tel Aviv, Israel. Neumayer was deported by Israeli authorities to the United States. Neumeyer made his initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo of the Eastern District of New York and was ordered detained. As alleged in the complaint, Neumayer arrived in Israel in April 2025. On May 19, Neumeyer, 28, arrived outside of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv carrying a dark-colored backpack. Without provocation Neumeyer spit on an Embassy guard as he walked past. Neumeyer managed to break free as the guard attempted to detain him, leaving behind his backpack. A search of Neumeyer’s backpack revealed three rudimentary improvised incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails. Law enforcement tracked Neumeyer to his hotel, where he was arrested. Neumeyer’s social media revealed that earlier in the day on May 19, he posted, “join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f---k the west.” Law enforcement authorities confirmed the presence of flammable fluid in the devices. Other social media posts from an account believed to be used by Neumeyer revealed his threats to assassinate President Trump. On May 25, Israeli authorities returned Neumeyer to the United States. “This defendant is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.” “As alleged, Neumeyer, armed with potentially lethal devices, sought to cause chaos and destruction at the U.S.Embassy in Tel Aviv,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella for the Eastern District of New York. “His arrest and prosecution clearly show that my Office and the Department of Justice will not tolerate violence in our homeland or violence targeting U.S. interests abroad.” “The defendant is charged with attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy and making threats to President Trump,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions.” If convicted, Neumeyer faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine in the amount of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The FBI Washington Field Office is investigating this case with assistance from the FBI New York Field Office. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and the FBI Legal Attaché’s Office in Israel provided substantial assistance. The Justice Department thanks our Israeli law enforcement partners, whose actions ensured that no lives were lost. Acting Deputy Chief Frank Rangoussis of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Oken for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case with assistance from Trial Attorney Ryan White of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

