OPIC Technologies Leads the Way in Spatial Live Stream Technology for STEM and Medical Education

3D live streaming brings surgeries, lab experiments, and engineering demos to life for students around the world.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Live Stream Technology, is transforming how students and professionals engage with STEM and medical training. By enabling real-time 3D streaming of surgeries, laboratory experiments, and complex engineering demonstrations, OPIC’s platform offers an immersive, spatial learning experience previously limited to in-person observation.

With Spatial Live Stream, students can observe detailed procedures and technical processes from multiple angles—virtually standing in the operating room or at the lab bench. This immersive environment enhances understanding, retention, and accessibility, especially for institutions seeking to expand remote or hybrid training programs.

"Spatial learning is critical in fields like medicine and engineering, where depth, motion, and interaction matter," said Dr. Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies. "Our platform makes it possible to see and study real-world processes in a way that traditional video simply can’t match."

Universities, hospitals, and training centers will be able to deliver more dynamic and inclusive education using OPIC’s technology. Whether it’s a cardiovascular surgery streamed in real time to medical students or a mechanical prototype being assembled for engineering analysis, Spatial Live Stream allows for richer context and clearer understanding.

"Our technology helps instructors bring students closer to the subject matter—literally and figuratively," Douglas added. "They can see the precision of a suture or the inner mechanics of a device with a level of clarity and presence that empowers true learning."

As demand grows for accessible, high-quality educational tools, OPIC Technologies is setting a new standard for how complex knowledge is shared and experienced.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies is the leading provider of Spatial Live Stream Technology, delivering real-time 3D streaming solutions for industries including entertainment, education, and healthcare. With a suite of patented innovations, OPIC enables immersive experiences that connect audiences to content with depth, clarity, and interactivity.



