Break the Limits: 100x Leverage. Double Deposit Bonus. No KYC. Everyone Can Trade Crypto Futures on BexBack

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin smashing past $100,000, the crypto market is officially back in bull mode. While long-term holders watch their portfolios grow, agile traders know where the real opportunity lies: high-leverage crypto futures .

In times of extreme volatility, spot positions can feel slow and inefficient. That’s why more investors are switching to BexBack — a fast-growing, no-KYC futures trading platform offering up to 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus , and a $50 welcome bonus for new users.

Whether you're looking to grow capital quickly or practice strategies in a risk-free environment, BexBack gives you the tools to trade like a pro — without the red tape.

Why 100x Leverage Trading Is Gaining Momentum

Amplified Profits: Use a small margin to control large positions

Low Barrier to Entry: Start with as little as 0.001 BTC

Profit in Any Direction: Go long or short based on market trends

High Capital Efficiency: Leverage frees up funds for multiple strategies

Built for Volatility: Futures thrive in dynamic markets



Learn more about how BexBack leverage works

What Does 100x Leverage Look Like?

Imagine BTC is priced at $100,000, and you open a long position with 1 BTC using 100x leverage — that’s a 100 BTC position.

If the price rises just 5% to $105,000, your profit is:

(105,000 - 100,000) × 100 BTC ÷ 100,000 = 5 BTC profit (500% ROI)

Now apply BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus — with 2 BTC in margin, you’re trading with 4 BTC, doubling your potential return to 10 BTC (1,000% ROI).

Note: Leverage multiplies both gains and losses. Risk management is essential.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works

Available on deposits over 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT

Bonus can’t be withdrawn directly, but can be used to open larger positions

Bonus serves as extra margin — helping to avoid liquidation during sharp price moves

Profits earned using the bonus are yours to keep and withdraw

Full bonus terms available here

About BexBack

BexBack is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange offering 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP and 50+ other crypto pairs. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the U.S., U.K., and Argentina, BexBack, like other top-tier exchanges, holds a U.S. FinCEN MSB (Money Services Business) license.

With 500,000+ users worldwide, BexBack delivers a frictionless, no-KYC trading experience — fast, secure, and user-friendly.

Why recommend BexBack?

No KYC: Trade instantly using only your email

$50 Welcome Bonus: Earnable after your first trade

100% Deposit Bonus : Double your capital automatically

: Double your capital automatically 100x Leverage: Scale your gains in volatile markets

10 BTC Demo Account: Learn risk-free with real tools

No Slippage or Spread: Get exactly the price you expect

Web + Mobile App: Seamless trading, anywhere

24/7 Global Support: Fast help in any time zone

Affiliate Program: Earn up to 50% from every referral



Get started on BexBack now

Don’t Miss This Bull Run

If you missed the last crypto wave, this is your second chance. BexBack gives you the power, tools, and bonuses to trade with confidence in a fast-moving market.

Sign up now at www.bexback.com

Break free from KYC restrictions. Trade with 100x leverage. Start winning in crypto.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3618e74-6f64-4961-b881-48a6b9075628

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcaa65ef-d605-4bc6-b6f1-673bbe537b64

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5622bcfd-0793-41b5-9acd-daa92cda8777

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e8f2dd7-fe03-49bb-bc00-b53c8680cadd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cebb74d-a9ea-4725-9123-b98496bc7b3d

Bexback Bexback How to Claim How to Claim Double the funds Double the funds 100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading 100x leverage, BTC Futures Trading Bexback Bexback

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.