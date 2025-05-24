Three Keys Lab Fund Defies Market Slump, Doubles AUM and Hits DPI 1 in Q1

Quietly Doubles AUM After Landmark Q1

HONG KONG, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Q1 reporting season unfolds, Three Keys Lab Fund recorded results that surprised many crypto sector watchers. The 2022-vintage crypto fund has returned all paid-in capital to limited partners (DPI = 1) and doubled assets under management in the first quarter of 2025—despite a softer start for the broader crypto market. A large share of this outperformance came from the fund’s Liquid Strategy, as stated in Three keys Lab mandate on website: the fund invests in on-chain, unorthodox assets—NFTs and memecoins—riding the wave of the tokenised attention economy





From lone survivor to category signal:

Founded at the height of the 2022 NFT frenzy, Three Keys Lab has navigated past each major collapse: the FTX bankruptcy that vaporized billions in client assets, the metaverse pull-back that cooled venture appetite, and the cooling PFP collections market, as recently highlighted by once-flagship projects such as Clone X after Nike wound down RTFKT. By embracing the on-chain frontier and deploying capital in a disciplined manner, staying within its line, the fund compounded capital through bear cycles, emerging as one of the few survivors of its vintage—and achieving exceptional returns in Q1 2025.

A thesis anchored in culture and block-space:

The mandate is sharply focused: invest in the networked-attention economy, community-first assets, and emerging zeitgeist subcultures. The fund’s venture strategy has built a broad portfolio across several consumer-crypto verticals—Gondi for NFT lending, Kaito for AI- powered InfoFi market, Fountain as a crypto art-finance desk, and Holderscan as leading memecoin data infrastructure.

Together, these portfolio companies have weathered the bear-market purge and emerged as category leaders—providing the Fund with privileged insight as the next growth cycle takes shape.

Milestone Achieved & Next-Stage Expansion:

“Keep up the good work” and “Impressive achievements at the on-chain bleeding edge” were typical remarks from LPs upon receiving the fund distribution. The fund’s backer includes Dragonfly, SIG, Mirana Ventures, and a consortium of family offices.

With its strategy now field-tested and validated, the Three keys Lab fund will scale the playbook by hiring across research, engineering, and portfolio operations to deepen capital deployment in the rapidly expanding on-chain attention economy.

Contact:

Beetle

Beetle@threekeyslab.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e69c376c-05a5-4f1e-bdad-65384da11ee9

Three Keys Lab Three Keys Lab

