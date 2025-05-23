Community Paramedic Response Units result in fewer ED visits for PEI residents

CANADA, May 23 - Community Paramedic Response Units (CPRUs) have responded to more than 1,000 low urgency medical calls since they were introduced last May.

This has resulted in fewer unnecessary transports to the emergency department (ED) and more than 275 scheduled follow-up visits for patients in the comfort of their homes.

“This has been very beneficial for Islanders and has had a positive impact on our healthcare system. Fewer people are ending up in the emergency department, which in turn creates more capacity for paramedics to respond to emergency situations in the community when needed.” - Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane

This month marks one year since the provincial government introduced a policy allowing paramedics to provide high-quality care directly in the community. As part of this initiative, CPRUs were introduced, each staffed with an Advanced Care Community Paramedic and equipped with essential medical tools to assess and treat patients in their homes.

Previously, paramedics were required to take all patients who called 9-1-1 to the ED. Now, paramedics assess each situation to determine whether the patient should receive care in their community or needs be transported to the ED.

“Our paramedics have seen firsthand the benefit of the Community Paramedic Response Units,” said James Orchard, General Manager, Island EMS. “Our teams are able to utilize their skills and training to provide care and navigation to patients that isn’t just about bringing them to an emergency department, but through a variety of pathways.”

In addition to providing care, CPRUs help patients navigate the health system, from prescription refills to accessing other health care professionals.

“Health PEI is very supportive of initiatives that promote access to care and ensure patients are treated in the most appropriate setting,” said Melanie Fraser, CEO of Health PEI. “These efforts improve patient experience, ease pressure on our emergency departments, and allow us to make the best use of our healthcare resources."

