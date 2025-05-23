Governor Stein Honors Memorial Day

NORTH CAROLINA, May 23 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement in commemoration of Memorial Day:

“Throughout our nation’s history, North Carolinians have answered the call to serve our country and protect our freedoms, and this weekend we honor those who paid the ultimate price in that service. Anna’s and my heart are with all the North Carolinians who are mourning their loved ones. Let us honor their legacy by preserving their memories, celebrating their bravery, and nourishing our democracy.”

All U.S. and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 26th.