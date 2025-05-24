Two-lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard, Saturday, May 24

Main, News Posted on May 23, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a two-lane closure on westbound Ala Moana Boulevard between Hobron Lane and the vicinity of Holomoana Street between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

The closure is to remove cellular equipment from the roof of the Equus Hotel using a mobile crane. The sidewalk on the mauka side of Ala Moana Boulevard fronting the Equus will also be closed during the permitted time. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate westbound routes such as Kalakua Avenue, Ala Wai Boulevard, or Kapiolani Boulevard during work hours.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

