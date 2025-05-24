Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,178 in the last 365 days.

Two-lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard, Saturday, May 24

Posted on May 23, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a two-lane closure on westbound Ala Moana Boulevard between Hobron Lane and the vicinity of Holomoana Street between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, May 24.  

The closure is to remove cellular equipment from the roof of the Equus Hotel using a mobile crane. The sidewalk on the mauka side of Ala Moana Boulevard fronting the Equus will also be closed during the permitted time. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate westbound routes such as Kalakua Avenue, Ala Wai Boulevard, or Kapiolani Boulevard during work hours.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new 

 

 

### 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two-lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard, Saturday, May 24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more