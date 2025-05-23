PAL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Launches Investigation into Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. and Attorneys Encourage Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAL) focused on whether Proficient Auto and certain of its top executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in the Proficient Auto investigation or if you are a Proficient Auto investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

THE COMPANY: Proficient Auto is a specialized freight company that focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services.

THE REVELATION: On May 7, 2025, Proficient Auto announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025, revealing that Proficient Auto had suffered a 0.4% year-over-year decrease in total operating revenue to $95.2 million and total operating loss of $2.4 million during the quarter. On this news, Proficient Auto’s stock price fell.

