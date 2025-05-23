WhiteRock Unveils White Network: Fair Token Launch Raises Over $10M on Day One

London, United Kingdom, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteRock , a leading on-chain brokerage for tokenized securities, has raised over $10 million in contributions on the first day of the Fair Token Launch for the White Network token, the native gas token of its new Layer 1 blockchain, White Network . Designed for institutional-grade, compliant real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, White Network marks a significant advancement in asset management infrastructure.





Purpose-Built Layer 1 for Real-World Assets

Building on WhiteRock’s position as the largest project on the XRP Ledger, White Network empowers institutions to tokenize real-world assets with enterprise-grade security, 200,000 transactions per second with instant finality, and protocol-level compliance through KYB, KYC, and AML integration.

Fair Launch Structure and Token Flow

The White Network token serves as the native gas token for the network, supporting transactions, governance, and platform services. Participants can acquire the White Network token by contributing Ethereum or WHITE. Ethereum contributions are first converted to WHITE. WHITE contributed, either directly or via Ethereum, will be permanently removed from circulation. The amount of WHITE contributed will mirror the number of White Network tokens distributed.

Gas, Governance, and Application-Level Separation

Every transaction on White Network, from RWA settlements to on-chain compliance checks, will consume the White Network token as gas, establishing it as the protocol’s economic backbone. While gas settlement is its core function, additional utilities like validator staking, governance, and ecosystem incentives are under review. This design keeps core infrastructure secure while WHITE remains active at the application layer, supporting trading and platform logic without interfering with network economics.

White Network Core Features

High Throughput: 200,000 TPS with instant finality





200,000 TPS with instant finality Built-In Compliance: Protocol-level KYB, KYC, and AML enforcement





Protocol-level KYB, KYC, and AML enforcement Privacy Infrastructure: WhiteLens zero-knowledge shielding with regulatory compatibility





WhiteLens zero-knowledge shielding with regulatory compatibility TradFi Integration: Permissioned liquidity pools linked to traditional markets

Institutional Demand Drives Immediate Utility and Adoption

“Unlike platforms that only offer technology, White Network launches with billions in pre-committed institutional assets,” said Maxime Pizzolitto, Co-founder of WhiteRock. “Traditional finance has been waiting for a compliant gateway to DeFi. This is it.”

The Fair Token Launch is live. Participants can acquire the White Network token using Ethereum or WHITE.

Contribute: https://network.whiterock.fi/contribute

Learn more: https://network.whiterock.fi/



About WhiteRock



WhiteRock bridges traditional finance and blockchain, enabling secure, compliant tokenization of real-world assets, including stocks, bonds, and commodities.

White Network Portal: https://network.whiterock.fi/



Social Contact

X: https://x.com/WhiteRock_fi



Telegram: https://t.me/WhiteRock_Finance



Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/WhiteRock_Fi/



GitHub: https://docs.whiterock.fi/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Noam Levy noam at whiterock.fi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.