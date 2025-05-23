Bestselling Author Kristin Van Zandt Rehel Reimagines The Lord’s Prayer for a Divided World

Author

CYPRESS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Perfect Prayer" Brings Ancient Wisdom into the Modern AgeIn her new book The Perfect Prayer: A Meditation on The Lord's Prayer, Kristin Van Zandt Rehel reinvigorates a 2,000-year-old prayer, demonstrating its timeless power to heal and bring people together. Published in the midst of international tensions, this book presents a timely roadmap for individual and communal transformation based on the wisdom of Jesus.From Reflection to Action: Building God’s Kingdom Here and NowRehel’s analysis of Thy Will Be Done reframes surrender not as passivity but as active trust in divine wisdom."God's will is not a secret hidden in heaven, it's made known through our decisions to love, serve, and forgive," she writes. This chapter urges readers to align their conduct with loftier principles, in family relationships, in the workplace, or in societal systems.The emphasis of the book in creating community is particularly poignant. In Hallowed Be Thy Name, Rehel underscores the holiness of human dignity, "To honor God's name is to honor the inherent worth of every person He created." This ethic of respect is a theme that pervades her interpretation, challenging readers to respond to prejudice and division with humility.Forgiveness as a Revolutionary ActRehel’s decade-long meditation on as we forgive those who trespass against us culminates in a stirring defense of mercy. She contends that forgiveness is not excusing harm but taking back freedom from bitterness. "Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die," she notes, quoting an ancient truth with a new perspective. Her own anecdotes of reconciliation lend credibility, showing how forgiveness can repair broken relationships.Equally transformative is her take on Deliver Us from Evil. Rehel confronts contemporary manifestations of evil and calls readers to combat these forces through faith, prayer and love. “Evil flees where light persists,” she writes, advocating for courage in the face of darkness.A Guide for All SeasonsPractical application is prevalent in Give Us This Day Our Daily Bread, in which Rehel combines spiritual and bodily sustenance. She encourages readers to understand the meal as a portal to thanksgiving and community and says, "Each bite is a reminder of God's provision, a call to share abundantly with those in need. We become one in Communion.”The chapter Lead Us Not into Temptation speaks to the concerns of our day, with ego, materialism, and addiction. Rehel's compassionate tone reminds readers it takes courage to seek help: "God does not shame us for our weaknesses; He meets us there with grace".Why This Book Matters NowIn an age of polarization, The Perfect Prayer offers a unifying vision. Rehel’s insistence that “we are one family under a loving Father” transcends doctrinal differences, making the book accessible to ecumenical audiences. Her blend of theological depth and approachable prose ensures relevance for both devout believers and spiritual explorers.About the AuthorKristin Van Zandt Rehel is a passionate spiritual writer and devoted grandmother who brings warmth and personal insight to her work. Drawing from her own reflections and decades of faith, she wrote The Perfect Prayer as a heartfelt meditation to help readers, both young and old, rediscover the beauty of The Lord’s Prayer.Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F4Q56K57

