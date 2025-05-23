New York State Partners with GovDeals to Auction 2001 Bell 430 Police Helicopter

The airworthy helicopter is currently listed with a starting price of $250,000

LATHAM, N.Y., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Office of General Services is conducting an online auction of a 2001 Bell 430 Helicopter on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell vehicles and other surplus assets. This auction provides a unique opportunity for interested buyers to acquire a well-maintained helicopter with excellent component times remaining.

The 2001 Bell 430 Helicopter, with only 4,727 total hours of use, is now available for bidding. The auction is live and will close on May 30 at 1:00PM ET. The helicopter has two Rolls-Royce 250-C40 43 twin engines with 3468.7 and 4083.2 hours on them. The aircraft has had 13,771 landings and was last inspected on June 28, 2024.

The helicopter is listed as being in good working condition when removed from service in April 2025.

Interested parties can view the helicopter and additional details on the GovDeals auction page ( 2001 Bell 430 Helicopter | GovDeals ). To participate in the auction, bidders must create a free account on GovDeals and complete the registration process. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register .

