As Bitcoin Hits All Time Highs, Investors Flock To Xrpturbo As The $XRP Project Releases Liquid Staking, Set To Launch AI Agent Launchpad

TALLINN, Estonia, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin soaring to unprecedented heights, the cryptocurrency market is buzzing with excitement.



Savvy crypto investors aren’t just focused on Bitcoin. XRP enthusiasts, blockchain innovators, and even Bitcoin whales are turning their attention towards XRPTurbo , the DeFi project on the XRP Ledger that's rapidly reshaping expectations for the XRP ecosystem.

XRPTurbo Gains Momentum as $XRT Surges Over 150%

Just two months after XRPTurbo's highly successful presale, which was oversubscribed by eager crypto investors. The project has already demonstrated impressive market performance as the platform’s utility token, $XRT , has surged over 150% since presale completion, significantly outpacing other projects within the XRP community.

Currently trading on Bitmart , a top centralized exchange, and XPmarket , XRPL's leading decentralized marketplace, $XRT is now accessible to a broader audience than ever before.

The $XRT token has also been listed on CoinGecko, enabling seamless price tracking and adding visibility to an already vibrant market. A listing on CoinMarketCap is imminent, according to the XRPTurbo team, promising even greater exposure and liquidity.

Xrpturbo’s Liquid Staking Platform Goes Live

XRPTurbo recently unveiled its innovative liquid staking mechanism, a first of its kind within the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Unlike traditional staking systems requiring tokens to be locked for extended periods, XRPTurbo’s liquid staking offers flexibility and enhanced earning potential, allowing investors to effortlessly generate passive income.

Buy XRT On Xpmarket

By simply holding $XRT tokens in an Xaman wallet without moving them, investors become eligible to earn rewards from a generous pool of 1 million XRT tokens distributed monthly.

The first round of staking rewards was successfully distributed recently, and the mechanism has sparked significant enthusiasm within the XRP community, leading to increased token retention and bullish investor sentiment.

AI Agent Launchpad Set to Transform XRPL

The excitement around XRPTurbo doesn't stop with staking.

The project is on track to launch its much-anticipated AI Agent Launchpad in Q3 2025.

This pioneering launchpad aims to bring advanced AI-driven solutions to blockchain users, enabling seamless deployment of intelligent agents capable of performing complex tasks such as automated trading, data processing, and protocol management.

The upcoming launchpad combines the simplicity and security of the XRP Ledger with powerful AI capabilities, unlocking new avenues for decentralized finance (DeFi), smart automation, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Buy $XRT On Bitmart

XRPTurbo ’s strategic positioning as the premier AI launchpad on XRPL is set to attract a significant influx of users, developers, and businesses keen to leverage next-generation blockchain technology.

Governance and Exclusive Project Access for $XRT Holders

XRPTurbo’s governance and launchpad decentralized application (DApp) is already in the final stages, preparing to go live on the XRPL Testnet in Q3 2025.

This governance platform empowers $XRT token holders to actively participate in key decision making processes, including voting on project listings and platform enhancements.

In addition to governance rights, $XRT holders will receive exclusive early access to promising AI-driven and RWA-based projects launching via XRPTurbo.

Investors are highly motivated by these opportunities, as early-stage investments often yield significant returns.

Join the XRPTurbo Community By Holding $XRT

With Bitcoin hitting new highs, XRPTurbo emerges as an exceptionally attractive alternative, offering tangible DeFi solutions, robust staking returns, and a forward-looking AI-driven ecosystem on XRPL.

As the project rapidly progresses towards key milestones, investors are moving quickly to secure their stakes in $XRT.

Don’t miss your chance to join the next wave of blockchain innovation.

Acquire your $XRT tokens now via Bitmart or XPmarket and become part of XRPTurbo’s rapidly expanding community.

Stay Connected With Xrpturbo:

Buy XRT on Bitmart

Trade XRT on XPmarket

Join XRPTurbo Telegram Community

Visit XRPTurbo Website

Follow XRPTurbo on X (Twitter)

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bb2a08f-ed58-4fc3-9183-53b71aca3114

XRPTurbo XRPTurbo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.