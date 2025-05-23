Attorney General Bonta and Superintendent Thurmond Remind School Administrators of Graduates’ Rights to Wear Tribal Regalia

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced sending a letter to County and District Superintendents, Charter School Administrators, and High School Principals to remind them of graduates’ rights to wear tribal regalia. Students are allowed to wear “traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of cultural or religious significance as an adornment at school graduation ceremonies” pursuant to California Education Code section 35183.1(emphasis added). Per section 35183.1, a local education agency such as a school district, county office of education or charter school, retains discretion and authority to prohibit such an item only if the item “is likely to cause a substantial disruption of, or material interference with, the ceremony.”

“Graduations are among the most memorable of life events — not only for the graduate, but for his or her entire family. These special moments are also an opportunity for students to celebrate their culture, and Superintendent Thurmond and I are reminding school administrators of their obligation to allow tribal regalia to be worn,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “California is home to the largest Native population in the country. We wholeheartedly embrace our diversity, and this serves as another example of that commitment.”

“Graduation is a major milestone in the lives of our students. This celebration is an opportunity to not only recognize their academic achievements but also to preserve and uplift our students’ heritage,” said Superintendent Tony Thurmond. "As we celebrate, I urge all educators to implement policies that embrace culturally inclusive ceremonies and preserve the rights of Native students. Many will showcase their cultural pride and celebrate their heritage by wearing cultural and traditional attire — and they are allowed to do so by law.”

In their letter, Attorney General Bonta and Superintendent Thurmond encourage the school administrators to take the time to further review Education Code section 35183.1 in its entirety as well as local policies and explore opportunities for students to honor their heritage, which is crucial for creating an inclusive and supportive environment. In addition, Attorney General Bonta and Superintendent Thurmond recommend engaging with local tribal leaders and American Indian communities to gain a deeper understanding of their traditions and values.

A copy of the letter can be found here.