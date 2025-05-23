Boston EMS Week: We Care. For Everyone.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution proudly recognizing Boston Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week, honoring the extraordinary dedication and courage of the men and women who respond to medical emergencies across our city every day.

Designated by President Gerald Ford in 1974, National EMS Week shines a light on the vital role EMS professionals play in protecting public health and safety. This year’s theme, “We Care. For Everyone.”, captures the compassionate, all-encompassing mission of first responders – a mission embodied every day by Boston EMS.

As the largest municipal EMS agency in New England and one of Boston’s three core public safety agencies, Boston EMS responds to more than 135,000 clinical incidents annually and delivers over 170,000 Basic and Advanced Life Support services across all neighborhoods.

Boston EMS has consistently demonstrated extraordinary resilience – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when responders managed over 160,000 incidents and administered more than 2,300 vaccinations to support the city's public health response.

The Council commends the unmatched skill, professionalism, and selflessness of Boston EMS personnel and officially proclaims May 19–25, 2025, as Boston Emergency Medical Services Week.