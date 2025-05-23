Crab Island Journeys Welcomes Captain Claudia Conrady to Join the 2025 Summer Season

Crab Island Journeys' Logo.

Crab Island Journey has a new addition to their team with Captain Claudia at the helm of their largest tiki party boat for the summer season.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crab Island Journeys is thrilled to welcome Captain Claudia Conrady to the team for the 2025 summer season. As a native of Key West, Captain Claudia brings years of experience captaining boats to her new role on Crab Island Journey’s largest tiki party boat, Victress.

Captain Claudia has a background in captaining commercial fishing boats in the Florida Keys and other coastal areas. She has spent most of her life on the water, and Crab Island Journeys is honored to have her join the crew. With this addition, the team will be able to provide more Crab Island cruises so that the community and vacationers can enjoy the Emerald Coast.

“We are glad to welcome Captain Claudia Conrady, a native of Key West, to join Crab Island Journeys for the Summer 2025 season,” said Rob Slye, Owner of Crabs Island Journeys. “She has spent most of her life in the Florida Keys and various other locales captaining commercial fishing boats.” She was ready for a change of pace and moved to Destin, FL, to captain Victress, the largest Tiki Party Boat at Crab Island!”

With Captain Claudia at the helm, the cruises she provides will be three hours to Crab Island on a tiki-themed boat that accommodates up to 30 passengers. The cruise is customizable for every occasion. Guests are encouraged to tailor their ride to enjoy the day as they like by bringing favorite drinks, snacks, and extra gear. Captain Claudia’s tiki party boat is stocked with an ice-filled cooler with water bottles, floats, and games.

“Captain Claudia was ready for a change of pace and moved to Destin, FL, to captain Victress, the largest Tiki Party Boat at Crab Island,” said Slye. “She looks forward to helping vacationers have tons of fun at Crab Island this year!”

To book a private party boat cruise with Captain Claudia and Crab Island Journeys, call (850) 888-0023 or visit their website at www.crabislandjourneys.com.

About Crab Island Journeys

Crab Island Journeys offers tiki-themed cruises that are customizable for any occasion. With the largest boat in the area, they specialize in private group tours to Crab Island, where guests can enjoy the open water and spend time relaxing with their friends and family.

