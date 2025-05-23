West Side Seniors Raises Concerns Over Allocation of HUD Disaster Recovery Grant by City of Chicago

City's Allocation of Disaster Recovery Funds Sparks Concern

Chicago, IL, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Side Seniors, a coalition of elders dedicated to the disaster recovery of Chicago's West Side communities, has expressed significant concerns regarding the City of Chicago's proposed allocation of the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds. The grant, totaling $426,608,000, was awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to aid in the long-term recovery efforts following the devastating flooding events of July 2023, which were declared disasters by FEMA (DR-4728), along with subsequent disasters (DR-4749 and DR-4819).





West Side Seniors Advocate at Chicago City Hall on April 16, 2025 wearing "Where's My Money?" T-Shirts





The City of Chicago's current budget proposal for the grant focuses exclusively on infrastructure repairs, neglecting the pressing unmet needs of residents who continue to suffer from the aftermath of these disasters. Many residents are still grappling with mold infestations in their basements, a direct consequence of the flooding, which poses serious health risks and undermines their quality of life.

West Side Seniors, in alignment with its mission to empower and uplift the community, is advocating for a more balanced allocation of the funds. The organization emphasizes the importance of addressing both infrastructure and the immediate needs of affected residents to ensure a comprehensive recovery process.

"I am tired of living with mold in my basement, going back and forth to the hospital, and not getting any help from the city. When I asked the city for help through a newly launched program, the city sent inspectors to try to condemn my home and take it from me - a home that I have lived in for 40 years and has been passed down from generation to generation," Larry Quinn, Jr.

"It is imperative that the recovery efforts prioritize the health and well-being of our residents," stated Princess Shaw, CEO of Light Up Lawndale. "Ignoring the mold issue not only jeopardizes public health but also hinders the overall recovery and resilience of our communities."

“We stand with West Side Seniors and Light Up Lawndale in urging the City of Chicago to listen to the voices of those most impacted by these disasters. Recovery is not just about fixing roads and buildings—it’s about restoring the health, dignity, and security of every resident," said Dr. Atyia Martin, Executive Director, Next Leadership Development, which convenes the Black Resilience Network, a national coalition of Black-led organization committed to community resilience.

West Side Seniors calls upon city officials to reconsider the budget allocation and to engage with community organizations and residents in the decision-making process. By doing so, the city can ensure that the recovery efforts are inclusive and effective, addressing the full spectrum of needs as the result of these disasters.

West Side Seniors, supported by the 501(C)(3) nonprofit Light Up Lawndale, is committed to its mission of fostering a healthier, more cohesive, and flourishing community in Chicago's West Side. The organization continues to work closely with local residents and other stakeholders to advocate for equitable and sustainable development initiatives.

Light Up Lawndale is a registered 501(C)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Chicago’s Lawndale community. Our mission is to change the narrative of Chicago’s West Side communities through education, empowerment, engagement, housing, and economic development. We collaborate closely with residents and organizations in Lawndale to foster a healthier, more cohesive, and flourishing community.





