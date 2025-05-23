Airboat Collision with Barge Leaves Three Injured on Intracoastal Waterway in Lafitte, LA

Chopin Law Firm LLC Responds to Lafitte Maritime Incident

LAFITTE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jefferson Parish emergency officials responded swiftly to an airboat collision involving a barge on the Intracoastal Waterway on Friday morning. According to initial reports from the New Orleans Coast Guard, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Lafitte.

Three individuals were transported promptly to an area hospital for medical treatment. The severity of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

The Chopin Law Firm LLC emphasizes the importance of safety measures and awareness when navigating Louisiana's busy waterways. The firm encourages a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this accident to help ensure the safety of all individuals on Louisiana's waterways.

Chopin Law Firm LLC specializes in representing victims of maritime and personal injury incidents, ensuring they receive the necessary legal support and fair compensation. Individuals affected by maritime accidents can contact Chopin Law Firm or visit www.chopinlawfirm.com for assistance.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and maritime injury. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.