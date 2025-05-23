The Boxery Launches Tailored Cardboard Boxes for Retailers

The Boxery’s new customizable cardboard boxes help retailers enhance branding and streamline shipping with eco-friendly, tailored packaging solutions.

Our customizable cardboard boxes let retailers create memorable packaging that reflects their brand while supporting efficient and sustainable shipping.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Boxery , a trusted leader in packaging solutions, announced its new line of customizable cardboard boxes designed specifically for retailers and e-commerce businesses. Unveiled to meet the growing demand for branded, efficient, and sustainable packaging, these tailored corrugated boxes promise to transform how businesses present their products and optimize shipping processes.Retailers and e-commerce businesses are invited to explore The Boxery’s new line of customizable cardboard boxes at https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=1055&name=Corrugated+Boxes With e-commerce sales projected to account for 25% of global retail by 2027 (Industry Estimate, 2025), retailers are pressured to deliver memorable unboxing experiences while minimizing costs and environmental impact. The Boxery’s new customizable cardboard boxes address these challenges by allowing businesses to create packaging that reflects their brand identity, protects products, and reduces waste. This launch marks a significant step in The Boxery’s mission to provide innovative, high-quality packaging solutions for businesses of all sizes.“Packaging is no longer just about protection—it’s a powerful branding tool,” said John Doe, CEO of The Boxery. “Our customizable cardboard boxes allow retailers to make a lasting impression while streamlining their operations, all without compromising sustainability.”Key Features and Benefits- The Boxery’s tailored cardboard boxes are designed to meet the diverse needs of e-commerce retailers, offering a range of features that set them apart in the competitive packaging market:- Personalized Branding: Retailers can incorporate logos, colors, and unique designs using advanced digital printing technology, creating an unboxing experience that reinforces brand loyalty. Over 60% of consumers say branded packaging influences their purchase decisions (Packaging Digest, 2025).- Fit-to-Product Sizing: Custom-sized boxes reduce excess material and shipping costs. The Boxery’s multi-depth boxes allow for easy adjustments to fit any item, minimizing waste.- Eco-Friendly Materials: Made from recycled and recyclable corrugated cardboard, these boxes align with consumer demand for sustainable packaging. Seventy percent of shoppers prefer eco-friendly brands (Industry Estimate, 2025).- Durability for Shipping: Heavy-duty corrugated construction ensures products arrive safely, even during long-distance or international shipping, addressing the 30% of damaged goods caused by poor packaging (The Boxery Blog, 2025).- Cost-Effective Solutions: Bulk ordering and clearance sales on customizable boxes, starting at $0.24 for standard sizes, make high-quality packaging accessible for small and large enterprises.The launch is critical for the packaging industry, as corrugated box demand is recovering from a 2022-2023 downturn and is expected to grow steadily through 2029 (Freedonia Group, 2025). The Boxery’s focus on customization taps into a key trend: retailers are increasingly seeking packaging that doubles as a marketing tool. By offering tailored solutions, The Boxery helps businesses stand out in a crowded e-commerce landscape while addressing practical needs like cost efficiency and product safety.For small businesses, the ability to create branded packaging without breaking the bank is a game-changer. “As a small e-commerce retailer, we struggled to find affordable packaging that reflected our brand,” said Sarah Thompson, owner of EcoTrend Boutique. “The Boxery’s customizable cardboard boxes have transformed our unboxing experience, helping us build customer loyalty and save on shipping costs. Their team made the process seamless, from design to delivery.”The Boxery’s commitment to sustainability also resonates with environmentally conscious consumers. By using eco-friendly materials and offering recyclable boxes, the company supports a circular economy, reducing the 30% of retail products that go unsold annually by ensuring packaging is reusable or recyclable (The Boxery Blog, 2025). This aligns with The Boxery’s mission to provide innovative, planet-friendly packaging solutions.The launch of The Boxery’s customizable cardboard boxes addresses a critical need in the e-commerce sector: the demand for functional and memorable packaging. As online shopping grows, retailers face increasing competition to capture consumer attention. Custom packaging enhances brand recognition and reduces returns and waste, saving businesses millions annually. The Boxery’s innovative approach positions it as a leader in the packaging industry, offering solutions that are as practical as they are inspiring.About The BoxeryThe Boxery is a premier provider of packaging solutions, specializing in corrugated cardboard boxes, shipping supplies, and custom packaging options. Founded to deliver high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective products, The Boxery serves businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. With over 10,000 products and a commitment to customer satisfaction, The Boxery is a trusted name in the packaging industry.

