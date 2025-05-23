Unlock Latam 2025: Unlocking E-commerce Growth for U.S. Brands in Latin America

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, the second edition of Unlock Latam took place at PayPal’s NYC offices, bringing together top e-commerce figures from Mercado Libre, Sony, and GoPro. Amid global trade uncertainty, where tariffs remain top of mind for businesses considering expansion, these key players gathered to discuss cross-border opportunities, challenges, and alternative strategies for U.S. retailers to thrive in Latin America.

Hosted by nocnoc and sponsored by PayPal Ventures and Zyla by Ant International, the event spotlighted innovation, market expansion, and the untapped potential of Latin America's digital economy.

In the opening session, “Inside LATAM – How Global Brands Navigate, Scale & Succeed”, Armando Mola, President of South America at Sony, and Sergio Bruno, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing for the Americas at GoPro, moderated by Zia Daniell Wigder, CCO EMARKETER, shared insights into their cross-border strategies.

Both executives emphasized how cross-border models accelerate market entry, allowing brands to test demand with lower upfront investment.

“Cross-border selling allows us to be agile—entering multiple markets quickly and adapting based on what the data tells us,” added Bruno.

The value of a multichannel strategy was another focal point.

“We’re active in over 15 marketplaces across the region,” said Mola. “Even where there’s a dominant player, we want to be everywhere—many consumers are loyal to specific platforms due to financial services or brand affinity.”

To succeed across multiple marketplaces, Mola highlighted nocnoc as a key partner:

“nocnoc is a one-stop solution to reach a lot of Latin American markets and consumers easily. We recently started working with them and are impressed—it’s much better than we expected.”

The second session, “Beyond Trade Tensions – LATAM E-commerce as a Gateway to Growth”, featured David Geisen, SVP Marketplaces Hispanics at Mercado Libre, in conversation with Homan Milani, Managing Director at Bank of America. The session explored macro trends in the region, from rapid e-commerce growth to the impact of U.S. tariffs.

“Tariffs on Asian imports have accelerated Latin America’s rise as a strategic market,” said Geisen. “Brands are diversifying here because the region offers strong growth potential with fewer barriers.”

He also noted how market dynamics vary significantly between countries:

“Last year, Argentina was going through a difficult time. Now that the market has stabilized, we saw a 52% increase in U.S. sales to Argentina just last quarter—a strong signal of the region’s potential.”

When discussing long-tail opportunities, Geisen emphasized how underserved many Latin American markets remain:

“The opportunity is huge. Fewer brands operate directly in these countries, which means a smaller assortment and less SKU variety for consumers. That makes it easier for new brands to break through and add value.”

About Unlock Latam 2025

Unlock Latam is an exclusive annual event that brings together leaders from e-commerce, cross-border trade, global brands, and marketplaces to share strategies, success stories, and explore the future of digital commerce in Latin America.

About nocnoc

nocnoc is Latin America’s leading cross-border e-commerce platform, connecting international sellers to over 650 million customers across more than 15 marketplaces. Founded in 2018, nocnoc provides end-to-end solutions, including marketplace integration, logistics, customs handling, and localized marketing, helping brands scale quickly and effectively in the region.

