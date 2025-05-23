Attorney General Bonta Charges San Diego County Dermatologist with Insurance Fraud of Over $1.3 Million

SAN DIEGO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the filing of felony charges against a San Diego dermatologist for Medi-Cal fraud of over $1.3 million. The investigation uncovered that the dermatologist charged Medi-Cal $1,386,995 for services that were never rendered.

“We will not tolerate fraud where individuals take advantage of Medi-Cal to line thier own pockets, potentially jeopardizing critical, necessary medical services our most vulnerable residents rely on,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today’s action is possible due to my team’s efforts to hold accountable those who defraud Medi-Cal, and we will continue to do so. At the California Department of Justice, we are committed to fighting against all types of elder abuse, theft, and fraud. We will take prompt action to ensure that anyone who exploits or harms these vulnerable members of our community is held accountable.”

It is alleged that the dermatologist was invoicing for as many as 233 patients on a daily basis, averaging between 60 to 70 patients per day for identical or comparable services. Furthermore, it was found that all patients were undergoing light therapy, with the majority using non-medical lamps. A complaint was filed in San Diego County Superior Court charging the dermatologist with 22 counts of healthcare insurance fraud, one count of Medi-Cal fraud, the white-collar crime enhancement, and the excessive takings enhancement.

The California Department of Justice’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse (DMFEA) works to protect Californians by investigating and prosecuting those responsible for abuse, neglect, and fraud committed against elderly and dependent adults in the state, and those who perpetrate fraud on the Medi-Cal program. Assistance on this investigation was provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, California Department of Healthcare Services, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

The Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $69,244,976 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25 percent is funded by the State of California. FY 2025 is from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025.



A copy of the complaint can be found here.

It is important to note that criminal charges must be proven in a court of law. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.