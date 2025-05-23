Selina-Blanca Alicia Liendo named Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year 2024 - 2025

LAREDO, Texas — Selina Blanca Alicia Liendo, a senior at United South High School, was selected as the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Year for 2024 – 2025. Laredo Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Enrique Martinez, announced the selection during a ceremony at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) in Laredo, Texas. Sara Melendez, CBP Public Affairs Officer, was the Mistress of Ceremony for the event.

During her high school career, Ms. Liendo focused on the EMT program at her school, community work, and Varsity Tennis team. She was a member of the Kazen Fellowship Program, a yearlong effort to mentor and guide students through real-world civic experiences. The goal of the program is to raise and to help develop civically engaged leaders in the community. She plans to attend college and earn a degree in nursing.

The Youth of the Year ceremony culminate the Laredo Sector Youth of the Month program that recognizes students from all 11 Laredo high schools each month during the academic year. Students are selected for the honor based on academic achievement, community involvement, and demonstration of their dedication to succeed. This year marks the 38th anniversary of the program.

The Youth of the Year was established by Laredo Sector Border Patrol as an effort to recognize Laredo students for their outstanding achievements. Our community partners play an integral role in the Border Patrol Youth of the Month/Youth of the Year program as they reflect the commitment and dedication in supporting education by highlighting Laredo’s young leaders throughout the academic year.

The U.S. Border Patrol appreciates all the community partners who help make the Youth of the Month program a possibility — A big thank you to TAMIU for hosting this year’s Youth of the Year Ceremony and to the Honorable Judge Diana Saldana, U.S. District Judge, Southern District of Texas, for being our keynote speaker.