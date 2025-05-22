Members advance discussions on special and differential treatment proposals

Members heard updates from three facilitators of the discussions. Barbados, speaking on behalf of the G-90, presented a roadmap for future work leading up to the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in March 2026, with a view to achieving possible outcomes at MC14 regarding the three proposals. The Group reiterated its commitment to advancing the proposals in a constructive, evidence-based and inclusive manner.

The Chair, Ambassador Kadra Ahmed Hassan of Djibouti, briefed members on recent bilateral consultations with delegations and group coordinators regarding the Committee's work going forward. She recognised willingness from members to engage in S&DT negotiations with flexibility and pragmatism.

On the SPS and TBT proposals, the facilitator Daniel Lim of Singapore updated members on his consultations, encouraging collaboration with the SPS and TBT committees. He said he has been working with members and these committees to convene a thematic session in July, which would explore possible avenues to address the challenges and needs faced by developing economies and least developed countries (LDCs).

The chairs of the SPS and TBT committees, Cecilia Risolo of Argentina and Daniela García of Ecuador, respectively, also provided detailed updates on their committees' work, including efforts to enhance the implementation of S&DT for developing members and LDCs. Members were also encouraged to participate in the upcoming thematic session on TBT, scheduled for 24 June 2025.

Regarding the issue of technology transfer to LDCs under TRIPS Article 66.2, the facilitator Joel Richards of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines informed members that an informal thematic information session is planned for 12 June 2025. This session will provide an opportunity for LDCs, donor members, external experts, private sector representatives and relevant international organizations to share insights into LDCs' needs and how these can be effectively addressed. Several members also emphasized the importance of ensuring synergies with relevant technical committees.

The facilitator Eduardo Terada Kosmiskas of Brazil submitted an update on his consultations regarding the proposal on trade-related investment measures. He called on members to continue to be flexible in exploring ways to advance discussions on the G-90 proposal.

The Chair urged members to make full use of the facilitators and to continue engaging constructively. Members underlined the need for collaboration with relevant WTO bodies, with a view to fostering shared understandings and developing collective solutions to the specific challenges faced by developing economies, particularly LDCs. The Chair noted: “With less than a year until MC14, it is clear that we need to work with a sense of urgency and stronger focus on results.”

The negotiations taking place in the special session are mandated by Paragraph 44 of the 2001 Doha Ministerial Declaration.

More information on special and differential treatment is available here.