Social Policies Featured in the Fifth Edition of “Página do Governo” with Vice Prime Minister Mariano Assanami Sabino

The fifth edition of the institutional TV show “Página do Governo” (Government Page) will be broadcast this Friday, May 23rd, 2025, at 8 p.m. The programme is an initiative promoted by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesperson, Agio Pereira, in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL). The TV show aims to strengthen government transparency and bring the Executive closer to the people. This edition will feature the Vice Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Social Affairs and Minister of Rural Development and Community Housing, Mariano Assanami Sabino.

During the interview conducted by Nélia Chaves, the Vice Prime Minister presented his strategic vision for coordinating social policies, emphasising the necessity of structural reforms that promote justice, equity, and dignity for all citizens.“The main focus is on reforming social policies”, he said, “so that we can improve and dignify the lives of citizens, with all the rights guaranteed by the Constitution”. He also highlighted the importance of interministerial coordination among six ministries and various public institutions to ensure that “social policies are focused on people and families and reach everyone fairly”.

The Vice Prime Minister emphasised the importance of an integrated and intersectoral approach to tackle challenges such as chronic malnutrition and child stunting. In this regard, he highlighted the National Multisectoral Nutrition Action Plan to Combat Stunting 2024-2030 – known as PANKOS – which has already received approval and is currently being implemented. “Stunting is a major threat to our nation”, he warned, calling for concerted action between the health, education, agriculture, water supply, and social protection sectors.

In rural development, the Vice Prime Minister called for a gradual transformation of rural areas into economically productive regions, emphasising the need to “harness the potential of the land, water resources and different areas we have, transforming them into productive regions capable of increasing income in rural areas”. The promotion of a decent housing policy was also highlighted as a priority, with Vice Prime Minister Mariano Assanami Sabino discussing the various initiatives in progress to enhance housing conditions in rural areas, as well as the definition of housing types tailored to the social and economic realities of Timorese families.

The “Página do Governo” TV show has Ika Moniz as the executive producer and receives technical support from the media teams of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the Office of the Vice Prime Minister.

The Government Spokesperson, Minister Agio Pereira, reiterated that “the Página do Governo is an important tool for promoting accountability and dialogue between the Executive and citizens”.

The Government invites all citizens to follow the broadcast of this edition of “Página do Governo” via RTTL and social media today, May 23rd, 2025, commencing at 8 p.m., contributing to a more informed, participatory, and committed society dedicated to the development of Timor-Leste.