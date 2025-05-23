Orlando Dentist Dr. Cuong T. Phan Now VA-Certified to Provide Dental Care to Eligible Veterans

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans in Central Florida now have expanded access to dental care as Dr. Cuong T. Phan of Phan-tastic Smiles has officially received certification from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide treatment to service-connected veterans. This designation enables Dr. Phan to deliver a full range of dental services with costs fully covered by the VA for qualifying individuals.Service-connected veterans—those with dental needs directly related to their military service—must be approved through the VA prior to receiving care. Once authorized, patients can access comprehensive treatment at Phan-tastic Smiles, often with significantly shorter wait times than traditional VA facilities. Appointments are typically available within one to two weeks.“We have quite a few patients coming from the VA, and they’re really happy. They’re so appreciative of the work that we do,” said Wendy Phan, Business Administrator at Phan-tastic Smiles.Dr. Phan’s practice offers a broad spectrum of dental services for VA-approved patients, including cleanings, cosmetic procedures, root canals, crowns, veneers, dentures, periodontal treatment, and implant dentistry. All treatments require prior VA authorization.Dr. Phan is recognized for his advanced credentials, including the Mastership Award from the Academy of General Dentistry—an honor achieved by fewer than 2% of general dentists in the U.S. and Canada. His certification underscores a commitment to clinical excellence and continued education.“The most important thing is to serve the community, especially those who fought for our country,” added Wendy Phan. “It’s about giving back to veterans. That’s what matters most.”Veterans interested in receiving care must first undergo eligibility evaluation through the VA. Approved documentation can then be sent to Phan-tastic Smiles to begin the scheduling process.For more information or to inquire about VA-approved dental services, contact Phan-tastic Smiles at (407) 282-7498 or visit www.phantasticsmiles.com Media Contact:Phan-tastic Smiles(407) 282-7498info@phantasticsmiles.com

