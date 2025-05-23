Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes CEPro Energy & Environmental Services Inc. for contraventions

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to CEPro Energy & Environmental Services Inc. (CEPro) in the amount of $456 000, for contraventions of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act (EPEA). A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Following an investigation, the AER determined that CEPro contravened section 227(b) and 227(c) of EPEA by failing to provide information and for providing false or misleading information.

In February 2023, CEPro submitted five reclamation certificate applications for oil sands exploration programs on behalf of Everest Canadian Resources Corp. through the AER’s OneStop system. Applications are required to include a declaration attesting to the accuracy of the information. Subsequently reclamation certificates were issued based on the information provided. On May 25, 2023, an AER audit of the application submissions identified multiple regulatory breaches. Subsequent audits confirmed further deficiencies, including falsified or missing data relating to Phase 1 environmental site assessments (ESAs), among other requirements. Accordingly, the AER cancelled the reclamation certificates that had been issued to Everest based on information submitted to the AER by CEPro.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the regulatory requirements.



For more information on the AER's investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.





