MULTI-PLATINUM ARTIST DYLAN SCOTT ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH FORD TRUCKS

Scott was gifted with the keys to a Ford F-250 SuperDuty King Ranch Edition at his Easy Does It industry album release party (5/21)

Nashville, Tenn., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-platinum Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is excited to announce his collaboration with Ford Trucks, being named the newest national ambassador for the brand. Wednesday night (5/21), at an exclusive industry and media only album release party for his upcoming third studio album Easy Does It, Scott was presented with the keys to a brand-new black Ford SuperDuty F-250 King Ranch Edition.

“Ford Trucks are built tough, exceed expectations and never rest – just like Dylan,” said Michael Cope, Ford Director of Integrated Marketing. “It only makes sense for him to join our Ford Ambassador Team.”

“I bought my first Ford when I was a senior in high school,” Scott said. “At first, I loved them because my dad loved them, but as I got older, it was for the dependability and craftsmanship. I think for the most part, we all grew up the same way – driving back roads, hunting, going out on dates and talking to buddies. A lot of life happens in the truck.”

Next Friday (5/30), Scott will release his highly anticipated third studio album, Easy Does It. The 11-track collection ties in themes of heartbreak, committed love and nods to the small town that raised him. Scott describes the album title as where he currently is in life, more grounded and focused on appreciating what is right in front of him, no longer caught up in comparison.

Jessie Lowe Curb Records 3365586052 jlowe@curb.com

