AGCO issues 10-year suspension to trainer Jeffrey Gillis for buying illegal performance-enhancing drugs from convicted US veterinarian

TORONTO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a 10-year suspension and $40,000 penalty to Standardbred trainer Jeffrey Gillis following an investigation by its Equine Drug Unit.

The AGCO has been actively investigating potential violations of Ontario’s horseracing anti-doping rules stemming from an international criminal investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI investigation resulted in 27 horseracing trainers, veterinarians, and others being charged in the United States with offenses relating to the systematic shipment and administration of illegal performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) to racehorses competing across multiple jurisdictions.

Records recently obtained by the AGCO include evidence that Gillis purchased illegal PEDs – including a substance held out to be an illegal, blood-boosting synthetic erythropoietin (EPO) – from Seth Fishman. Fishman was a U.S.-based veterinarian who was among the 27 individuals charged by U.S. federal prosecutors for his role in the manufacture and distribution of PEDs designed specifically to evade equine anti-doping controls.

The AGCO’s Rules of Racing explicitly state that no individual will possess or attempt to possess banned, non-therapeutic substances or medications. The AGCO has quickly moved to issue this ruling in order to protect the integrity of the sport and to safeguard horse welfare.

The AGCO’s Equine Drug Unit is staffed through a partnership between the AGCO and the Ontario Provincial Police Investigations and Enforcement Bureau. The unit routinely collaborates with local, national and international authorities to detect the use of illegal, and performance-enhancing drugs in Ontario.

A licensed horse racing participant issued a Ruling under the Rules of Racing has the right to appeal the AGCO’s action to the Horse Racing Appeal Panel (HRAP), an independent adjudicative body mandated to hear appeals of the Registrar’s decisions made under the Rules of Racing.

“The AGCO will not tolerate doping in Ontario’s horse racing industry. This case underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the sport and the welfare of horses. Any attempt to cheat the system and use performance-enhancing drugs is a serious breach of trust and the AGCO will hold offenders accountable.”

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

The AGCO has taken this regulatory action pursuant to the following rules:

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.

The AGCO regulates horse racing under the Horse Racing Licence Act, 2015 (HRLA). The AGCO ensures that horse racing in Ontario is conducted with integrity, honesty and in the public interest, and ensures that there is fairness and safety in racing.

