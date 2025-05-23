Mind Body Peak Performance Rebrands to ‘High Performance Longevity’ Podcast, Integrating Biohacking with Ancestral Wisdom

Austin, TX, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outliyr, a performance health brand known for combining modern biohacking with ancestral wisdom, has rebranded its podcast—formerly Mind Body Peak Performance—as High Performance Longevity to reflect a deeper focus on sustainable vitality and peak output.





High Performance Longevity — Hosted by Nick Urban | Where peak human performance meets extended lifespan





This rebrand reflects Outliyr’s mission to challenge conventional health paradigms by uniting cutting-edge biohacking with time-proven systems like Ayurvedic medicine.

Hosted by functional health practitioner and performance coach Nick Urban, the rebranded podcast introduces PerformanceSpan™—a model for extending the years you operate near your full potential. It challenges the belief that peak performance and longevity are at odds, showing instead how they can reinforce each other more powerfully than traditional concepts like lifespan or healthspan.

Listeners will find advanced, research-backed discussions on:

PerformanceSpan™ — the framework unifying long-term vitality and peak performance

BioHarmony™ — a model for optimizing health and evaluating benefit-to-risk of any health intervention

Health optimization strategies for sustained energy, recovery, and clarity

Cognitive enhancement and nootropics

Biofeedback, wearables, and effective self-quantification technologies

Supplementation: from traditional herbalism to peptides, small molecules, and bioregulators

Systems biology and true personalized “Medicine 3.0”

Ancestral medicine, especially Ayurveda

High Performance Longevity is for those who want to extend their prime—not just live longer, but perform better across decades. It’s about defining a new baseline for how you look, feel, and operate in every domain of life.

“High Performance Longevity defies the outdated idea that you can’t have both endurance and excellence. It’s not a slow decline or a burnout curve—you can sustain peak performance and longevity at the same time, if you stack the right inputs,” says Nick Urban, Founder of Outliyr. "We’re here to help listeners upgrade every dimension of their biology—using the best tools available, whether modern or ancient."

High Performance Longevity is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and all major platforms. It’s made for those seeking real tools to optimize performance, expand healthspan, and live with more vitality.

Whether you’re a veteran in the space, an emerging biohacker, or just exploring high-performance living, this podcast will give you the frameworks and strategies to become an Outliyr in every sense of the word.

Key Highlights

Rebranded from Mind Body Peak Performance to High Performance Longevity

Hosted by Nick Urban, Functional Health Practitioner and performance coach

Introduces proprietary frameworks: BioHarmony™ and PerformanceSpan™

Covers cognitive performance, longevity, biohacking, ancestral medicine, peptides, and personalized protocols

Bridges modern science with time-tested practices like Ayurveda

Rapidly growing show poised to join top podcasts in biohacking, longevity, & integrative health optimization

Designed for high-performers, health optimizers, and forward-thinking professionals

Features expert guests and protocols designed to deliver lasting results

Available on all major podcast and video streaming platforms





Nick Urban, host of High Performance Longevity, testing a red light therapy device while interviewing an expert—part of his PerformanceSpan™ protocol blending ancestral wisdom with modern science.









About Outliyr



Outliyr is a platform for high performers, biohackers, and longevity seekers who refuse to settle for average. Founded by Nick Urban, Outliyr cuts through the noise to bring you what actually works—backed by real testing, expert insights, and practical strategies you can use right now. The platform blends ancestral wisdom with cutting-edge science to help users optimize energy, extend their prime, and take control of their biology. With proprietary frameworks like PerformanceSpan™ and BioHarmony™, Outliyr guides its audience in making smarter decisions across health, performance, recovery, cognition, and resilience. Whether you’re tuning in to the High Performance Longevity podcast, watching YouTube breakdowns, participating in expert-led trainings or coaching programs, or applying tools from the Outliyr ecosystem—everything is designed to help you thrive longer, stronger, and smarter.







