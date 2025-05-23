FLEXJET BREAKS GROUND ON NEW CUSTOM-DESIGNED PRIVATE TERMINAL IN SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA

• $36 million exclusive facility continues growth of Flexjet’s global infrastructure and will be the cornerstone of Flexjet’s private terminals •Designed to complement its headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio • Scottsdale joins Flexjet’s Private Terminal network currently operating at Teterboro, N.J., White Plains, N.Y., Dallas, Texas, Naples, Fla. and Van Nuys, Calif. •Five Additional Private Terminals in development to create the industry’s largest network

Scottsdale, Ariz., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, a global leader in luxury private aviation, today broke ground for its newest Flexjet exclusive private terminal at the Scottsdale, Ariz. Airport (KSDL) opening in late 2026. Today’s groundbreaking signals the start of this ground-up custom build a $36 million facility, with a 9,000 square-foot customer terminal, 9,500 square feet of office space and another 34,000 square feet in maintenance hangar space.

The facility will take design cues from Flexjet’s global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, showcasing a contemporary aesthetic with a sleek exterior and expansive windows that flood the space with natural light. Much like the artisan LXi Cabin Collection aircraft interiors making up the Flexjet fleet, so too are each of Flexjet’s private terminals in their design, decor and aesthetic - all with an eye for detail.

The Scottsdale facility will offer a scenic backdrop of the McDowell Mountains and a 2,400 square foot outdoor terrace for Flexjet passengers to enjoy the views – whether they are aviation enthusiasts taking in the aircraft activity or the sunsets. This facility will also be an exclusive lounge for Flexjet aircraft Owners and their travel guests, fostering a seamless ground-to-air experience. Flexjet Technical Services, Flexjet’s in-house maintenance and product support team, will also have a presence at this new facility and provide ongoing, rapid assistance both on and off the aircraft.

“Decades ago, I fell in love with this area and have since made it my home for a good portion of each year. It seems I was not the only one - as Scottsdale’s ultra-high net worth population has grown by nearly 90 percent in just the last ten years,” said Kenn Ricci, Chairman of Flexjet. “Over that same period, private jet travel activity at this airport has grown by more than 50 percent and Flexjet traffic at this airport has doubled since 2000, making it our top 10 most popular airport. As we build the fractional industry’s largest network of provider-exclusive private terminals, I couldn't be more excited to truly plant the Flexjet flag in such a meaningful location.”

Additional amenities include:

Exclusive access, only open to Flexjet aircraft Owners

Fully stocked bar and café stations

Ability to drive to the aircraft ramp side

Versatile event space both indoors and outside on the terrace

Red Label by Flexjet LXi Cabin Collection inspired interior décor

Complimentary workspace and meeting venue with high-speed Wi-Fi access

24/7 private, 29,000 square foot underground car park

“We’re delighted to partner with Flexjet on this remarkable new facility in Scottsdale, a city that continues to be a cornerstone of business aviation in the Southwest,” said Jeff Foland, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Aviation. “Together, we’re delivering outstanding hospitality and operational excellence that meets the evolving needs of today’s most discerning travelers.”

Scottsdale will become one of Flexjet's Exclusive Private Terminals, which are already operating at Teterboro (KTEB), White Plains (KHPN), Dallas Love Field (KDAL), Naples, Fla. (KAPF) and Van Nuys (KVNY) in the Greater Los Angeles market. Additional private terminals are in various stages of their development in Bozeman, Mont. (KBZN), Palm Beach (KPBI) and Miami, Fla. (KOPF) as well as Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS).

In the U.K., Flexjet’s Exclusive Private Terminal, office space and maintenance hangar space is slated to open in 2026 at Farnborough Airport (EGLF), Europe’s leading airport for premium air travel connectivity. This revolutionary facility will be the first of its kind in Europe, dedicated exclusively to Flexjet passengers and staffed with Flexjet team members. The Farnborough terminal will feature a dedicated FBO facility, making Flexjet the first fractional operator in Europe to offer such a service.

See photos of the groundbreaking and a video rendering of the exterior of the Scottsdale building here.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Flexjet Technical Services, a fully integrated maintenance and product support infrastructure, has operations in the U.S., Canada and Europe and its primary mission is to support the Flexjet fleet. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300, Praetor 500 and 600, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500 and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division offers leases, helicopter cards and convenient interchange access for its aircraft Owners. Flexjet owns, operates and maintains its fleet of Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @Flexjetllc.

Attachments

Susan Ruiz Patton Flexjet 2163339526 susan.ruiz.patton@flexjet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.