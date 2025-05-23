Symphony Innovate 2025: Cloud9 mobile unveiled, cybersecurity, quantum and AI take center stage

LONDON, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony – the communication and markets technology company – brought together the global financial services community for its flagship conference Innovate 2025, which took place in London yesterday.

The firm unveiled its all-new and highly requested mobile version of its innovative trader voice platform Cloud9, showcasing key features including an activity screen, call history, and different engagement modes for traders off the desk, highlighting the app's comprehensive functionality. The Cloud9 directory showed a peer-to-peer network for traders with searchability and advanced user profile features for immediate connection to the right counterparty. The power of voice-driven data from captured and recorded conversations, including deal tags marking missed or completed trades, was demonstrated with Trader Voice Analytics – directly integrated into the new mobile application.

Symphony Messaging continues to solve for critical market and workflow challenges in financial services, with the highest level of encryption and security. Bank of America shared the critical role Symphony Messaging is playing in the firm’s workflows, NatWest Markets returned to the Innovate stage to share the growth of Symphony’s Embedded Mode in Agile Markets Connect , which debuted at the event in 2023, and Wells Fargo discussed the power of bots and integrations. The firm also showcased its TradingView integration , which enables instant access to charts, news, and market data directly within Symphony Messaging, enhancing financial decision-making and providing real-time, shareable insights.

In the latest evolution of its Messaging platform, Symphony showcased the integration of AI Agents with Microsoft Teams, enabling advisors to securely and compliantly communicate with WhatsApp clients directly within the Teams platform. This integration allows AI Agents to handle initial WhatsApp interactions and provide information, with a smooth transition to live advisors in Teams when needed – powered by Symphony. Additionally, advisors can communicate with internal teams on Symphony Messaging directly from Teams, streamlining communication and critical workflows across departments. Federation for Symphony Messaging was highlighted throughout Innovate. HSBC demoed their use case for its Global Private Banking chat platform - HSBC GPB Chat - , where they seamlessly connect with clients on WhatsApp.

Quantum technology had an important role in the day. Chief information officer, Dietmar Fauser, discussed the business opportunities and risk of quantum computing hitting mainstream and actions taken by Symphony to quantum proof its technology. A discussion panel featuring industry organization UK Finance, BNP Paribas and Barclays explored the transformative potential of quantum computing and requirement for post quantum security for financial markets. Symphony’s general counsel, Corinna Mitchell, led the discussion on timing, preparedness, the regulatory focus on quantum technology, and the industry's strategy for establishing standards and guidelines with a rapidly evolving landscape.

CEO Brad Levy said, “Symphony Innovate 2025 demonstrated our firm’s continued commitment to building the right tools, at the right time, driving innovation and efficiency in financial markets. Volatility is greater than ever, and we continue evolving to provide our customers with the most secure communication technology and platforms.” Levy continued: “The use cases of so many customers and partners on and off stage highlight our collective need to continue building a secure, frictionless, financial markets technology that is fit for purpose.”

Last but not least, security and AI were brought together by chief product officer Michael Lynch to introduce Symphony Confidential Cloud, a fully managed SaaS solution for secure messaging and voice, eliminating on-premise components with automated updates and customer-managed encryption. Leveraging Google's Confidential Space for secure AI processing with end-to-end encryption, customers can use their on-premise AI, run their own AI in Confidential Cloud, or use Symphony AI in Confidential Cloud. This cloud-native architecture offers operational and cost savings by removing the need for server provisioning and managing upgrade cycles.

Innovate London 2025’s on-stage industry leaders included Mauricio Sada-Paz from Bank of America, Keith Alyea from Wells Fargo, Charles Francis Ritchie O'Loan from HSBC, Theodore Sirota from NatWest Markets, Olivia De Pastors from Here, Rauan Khassan from TradingView, Will Brown from Genesis Global, Rahel Hassan and Scott Weeks from Broadridge, Heather Balfour Ortega from Sphere, Bill Jewett from Link Data Resources, Ignacio Bedinas and Sebastean Leoni from Kamba, Rupert Dennis from UK Finance, Sandip Wadje from BNP Paribas, and Stewart Hackley from Barclays.

More than 200 leaders joined Symphony Innovate 2025 in person, and over 200 professionals globally watched live online. This year’s session videos will be found here .

