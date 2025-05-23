Agua Plus Becomes Official Partner of Premier Boxing Champions on Prime Video

Agua Plus Alkaline Water

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Brand is proud to announce that Agua Plus alkaline water has been named an official partner of the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) May 31 double-header, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The championship event will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Prime members in the U.S. and select international markets.

Agua Plus has built strong momentum through past collaborations with PBC, notably via its support of Agua Plus Brand Ambassador David Benavidez, the WBA and WBC light heavyweight champion. Benavidez has made waves across the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, helping to anchor Agua Plus within the boxing community. Most recently, Agua Plus supplied all water needs during the March 22 fight card headlined by Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker, marking a shift toward a deeper partnership with PBC.

“We’ve had a fantastic experience with the PBC event staff through our partnership with David (Benavidez),” said Adam Gauer, Co-Founder and COO of Plus Brand. “Given our ongoing involvement with successful Premier Boxing events, this was the right moment to formalize a more direct relationship. It allows us to maximize our visibility both onsite and in broadcasts. The PBC team is world-class, and we’re proud to grow our relationship. With stars like Plant and Charlo headlining the next card, it’s sure to be a must-watch event on Prime Video.”

The May 31 fight card features high-stakes co-main events: fan-favorite Caleb Plant versus Mexican knockout artist Armando Reséndiz, and undefeated Jermall Charlo against veteran Thomas Lamanna. With bold personalities and elite talent, the entire week of programming promises excitement. Press conferences will be streamed live via the Premier Boxing YouTube channel.

“We are thrilled to be in business with Agua Plus,” said PBC spokesman Tim Smith. “Their premium alkaline water aligns perfectly with the energy and excellence of Premier Boxing Champions.”

As official water sponsor, Agua Plus will be present throughout fight week, including open workouts, press conferences, weigh-ins, locker rooms, and corner support on fight night. Judges, officials, media members, and event staff will also be hydrated by the leading alkaline brand. Agua Plus branding will appear across ring mats, corner pads, ropes, and LED screens, and fans will have a chance to win floor seats via promotions on @aguaplusalkaline on Instagram.

Plus Brand Founder and CEO Chad Willis added:

“Boxing is global. So is pickleball. We focus on partnerships that integrate our brand into sports and culture with broad, international relevance. Our All-Scratch! technology addresses worldwide challenges in health and waste, so we strive for a global presence. With Floyd Mayweather as both investor and Creative Director, we’re aligned with a strategy built for scale. Our collaboration with PBC reflects that same mission.”

Retailers interested in carrying Agua Plus can contact: info@plusbrand.com.

Plus Brand supports partners with localized marketing and national campaigns to generate demand and awareness across all markets served.

