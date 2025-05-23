Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Names Julie Riordan as 2025 Instructional Coach of the Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that Julie Riordan is the 2025 Instructional Coach of the Year. Instructional coaches are instrumental in elevating teaching and learning across our state, and Riordan exemplifies the very best of this vital role.

As the Middle School Instructional Coach for the Westbrook School Department, Julie has made a profound and lasting impact on student learning and educator development.

Through her leadership, Julie has designed and implemented research-based reading and math intervention programs that are rooted in data-driven decision-making. Her work has resulted in measurable improvements in student outcomes and reflects her unwavering commitment to instructional excellence.

Julie is widely respected for her ability to build strong, trusting relationships with educators. She leads professional learning communities where teachers feel supported, inspired, and empowered to grow in their practice. Her collaborative work with administrators, curriculum teams, and school committee members has helped to create a cohesive and forward-thinking vision for the district.

In all that she does, Julie is a passionate advocate for equity, cultural responsiveness, and restorative practices, ensuring that every student has access to inclusive and effective learning environments. MCLA is thrilled to recognize Julie Riordan for her outstanding contributions and leadership.

MCLA is a statewide collaborative that focuses on high-quality learning and teaching for all Maine students. MCLA promotes equity and meaningful learning through research, information dissemination, advocacy, networking, and professional learning. To learn more about MCLA and its awards, visit the MCLA website or reach out to information@mainecla.org.